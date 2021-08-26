Silicon Valley Organization Returns to Roots, Rebrands as San Jose Chamber of Commerce

The board of directors of Santa Clara Valley’s largest chamber of commerce, the San Jose-based Silicon Valley Organization (SVO), announced today that effective immediately the chamber will be rebranded as the San Jose Chamber of Commerce.

“Returning San Jose to the name of our city’s resurgent business organization reaffirms their commitment to promoting job creation and prosperity throughout our community,” said City of San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo. “This renewed focus of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce will help our small businesses recover together.”

The organization was the San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce for nearly three decades and changed its name to The Silicon Valley Organization in 2017.

“I want to thank the board of directors for taking the bold step to rebrand the organization as the San Jose Chamber of Commerce,” said President and CEO Derrick Seaver. “We are enormously proud of reactivating the Chamber of Commerce and the brand of our home city, San Jose.”

“This renaming represents less of a new day as it does a return to our historical roots and mission and captures the best version of ourselves,” Seaver said in a statement. “It is our goal to serve a broad and diverse cross-section of San Jose businesses and entrepreneurs to be successful, grow and thrive. That is the mission of a chamber of commerce, and that is what we should be called.”

Seaver was named SVO president in April.

The organization bills itself as “Santa Clara Valley’s premier business networking and advocacy organization.” It focuses on business development goals “that help drive the success of the local business community.”

“This return to the organization's roots — San Jose Chamber of Commerce — is a reminder of our commitment to strategic leadership in engaging and supporting the entire community through our business services and advocacy,” said Glenn Perkins, San Jose Chamber of Commerce board chair.