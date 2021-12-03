Antibodies, Fluvoxamine and Vaccines: Public Comment Never Satisfied With COVID-19 News

City Hall happenings historically run as dry as a badly cooked turkey during holiday breaks away from legislating, so it seemed like a good time to look inward to find some political drama to analyze.

This publication’s comments sections seemed like a great place to start, and a CalMatters story San Jose Inside published about potential therapeutic benefits of alternative medical interventions for COVID-19 patients really struck a nerve.

Dr. Jeffrey D. Klausner, a clinical professor of medicine, population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, recently wrote about how monoclonal antibodies, which have been developed to specifically target SARS-CoV-2, and fluvoxamine, a generic antidepressant, have shown promising results in preventing death.

The success of cheaper, supplemental drugs seemed like a boon, especially as hospitalization rates in 18 rural California counties are actually higher than this same time last year, primarily treating unvaccinated residents. Additionally, all this news coincided with the identification of the latest COVID variant, Omicron—named after the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet.

Alas. Commenters were still puzzled as to how this story was able to “pass the censors.” My personal favorite correspondence: “anyone else would have been called a flat-earther white supremist (sic) science-denying Trump-bot had you suggested alternate treatments to the jab.”

It’s clear the long weekend didn’t bring a renewed sense of rest, relaxation and gratitude for everyone.

Unfortunately for these gadflies, we’ll continue to publish news about shifts in perspectives regarding COVID-19—from the first quarantine efforts in March 2020 to these latest innovative approaches to the newest variants.