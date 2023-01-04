Hire Power: Some City Hall Vets Shift to New Jobs, as Team Mahan Takes Shape

The 18th floor at City Hall is coming back to life after election season and the holidays but has yet to publish a staff directory as jobs are shuffled about amongst departing and newly elected officials. Sam Liccardo’s chief of staff Jim Reed doesn’t appear to be going anywhere and was spotted ducking in and out of the mayor’s office.

Either he was there to grab a Spandex bicycling outfit Liccardo left behind or he’s new mayor Matt Mahan’s chief of staff. Reed spent so much time engineering Mahan’s victory he forgot to walk precincts in Scotts Valley and lost his council seat.

Also a sure bet for Team Mahan is Matthew Quevedo, the new mayor’s campaign manager and former council office chief of staff, whose online profile says he’s deputy chief of staff. And Rachel Davis already posted her new job as Mahan’s communications chief, just in time for floods and rains.

Newly elected District 7 San Jose councilmember Bien Doan is hiring Jonathan Fleming, a conservative former San Jose District 2 city council candidate, as a policy aide. Fleming has been an outspoken critic of San Jose’s new gun insurance law. Who will be Doan’s chief of staff? “We’re working on that,” Doan said while stepping into a City Hall elevator.

No word yet on who will head Peter Ortiz’s team. Former San Jose District 5 council member Magdelena Carrasco isn’t leaving the 18th floor even though she’s termed out. She’ll go to work for her former employee, new District 3 councilmember Omar Torres. Carrasco’s former chief of staff, Kiara Arreola, hasn’t updated her LinkedIn yet, but it’s a good bet that she’ll lateral over to the same job in D3.