Effective Aug. 3, It’s an Order throughout Bay Area: Wear Masks in All Indoor Settings

Health officers in seven Bay Area counties today changed last week’s indoor mask recommendation into an order requiring everyone to again wear masks in all indoor settings.
In an effort to slow sharply rising infection rates in the region, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody joined health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley at a noon briefing about the new local health orders and the indoor use of face coverings.
“Universal indoor use of face coverings is the least disruptive and most immediately impactful additional measure to take, “ Cody wrote in today’s order.
The county order, to go into effect at 12:01 am Tuesday, Aug. 3, “is made in light of the recent significant increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Santa Clara County due primarily to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” wrote Cody.
“Emerging evidence indicates that the Delta variant is more transmissible than prior variants of the virus, may cause more severe illness, and that even fully vaccinated individuals can spread the virus to others,” according to the health officer. “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) now both recommend that all persons—regardless of vaccination status—wear face coverings indoors. Vaccination remains the best and most effective tool in preventing COVID-19 and its harms.”
She added that “evidence shows that even against the Delta variant, fully vaccinated individuals have substantial protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
Seeking to continue to the proportion of the population vaccinated is the best measure available, Cody said in her order.
Regardless of vaccination status, all persons must wear face coverings at all times when indoors except:
- In their own residence or working in a closed room or office alone or with members of their household
- When they are actively performing an activity that cannot be done while wearing a face covering (e.g., actively eating or drinking, swimming or showering in a fitness facility, or obtaining a medical or cosmetic service requiring removal of a face covering); or,
- As specifically exempted from use of face coverings under the guidance of CDPH at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx (e.g., to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired or where a face covering poses a safety risk).
She added a warning about dining in restaurants, which had been reopened. “All persons are strongly discouraged from engaging in any activities that require removal of face coverings indoors (e.g., indoor dining), and instead encouraged to choose safer alternatives (e.g., outdoor dining). Even outdoors, individuals are recommended to use face coverings if they are in crowded areas.”
Businesses, schools and nonprofits as well as governmental entities are required to enforce this face covering requirement for all employees, customers or members of the public entering their facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
All businesses, schools and nonprofits as well as governmental entities must post clearly visible and easy-to-read signage at all entry points for indoor settings to communicate the face covering requirements to all persons entering the facility.
County officials said that because getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect the vaccinated person from infection, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19, as well as to prevent harm to others by reducing the risk of transmission of COVID-19, “all eligible persons are strongly urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”
She also recommended that all businesses and governmental entities implement mandatory vaccination requirements for all personnel, subject only to the limited exemptions required by law, and:
- Move operations and activities outdoors where possible, where there is significantly less risk of COVID-19 transmission. Where this is not possible, ventilation should be maximized.
- Prohibit all personnel who are not fully vaccinated from engaging in any work-related travel to places with elevated rates of COVID-19, with widespread circulation of variants of concern, or where community vaccination rates are below the average in the Bay Area region.
- Require all personnel not fully vaccinated to obtain frequent testing for COVID-19 consistent with current local, state, and federal recommendations. Any person, vaccinated or unvaccinated, who has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should be tested immediately.
Cody asked the sheriff, all chiefs of police in the county, and all enforcement officers to work to ensure compliance with and enforce this Order. “The violation of any provision of this order constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health, constitutes a public nuisance, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both,” she wrote.
California had adopted the Center for Disease Control’s revised May guidance on June 15 when the state retired most of its pandemic restrictions. The state has continued to require those who haven’t been vaccinated to wear masks indoors in public places.
release the brown shirts!
beat the heretics!
make examples of the resistance
all must obey or be ground to chalk
feel the bern
obey your masters
Would somebody, please, give Dr. Cody and an acid tablet.
It is not unlikely that the variations in infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths have been a little more than the natural perturbations of the viral cycles.
It is possible that neither the vaccines, masks, nor social distancing had anything to do with the cycles or significantly mitigating the infection rates.
One thing is for certain, neither the CDC nor our local officials have a clue. They may be just riding the inverse wave of correlation does not represent causation.
Though two recommendations were made (masks & vaccinations), note that the order speaks only of the effectiveness of vaccines, not masks. About the latter measure the best Dr. Cody could do was to describe them as the “least disruptive and most immediately impactful.” But impactful how? If masks are effective then the doctor should state it and provide some credible references.
The only impact masks have is to assist the party in power in its efforts to keep America divided, to keep the Chicken Littles panicked and pointing fingers at the imaginary demons of COVID (Red Staters, Republicans, the un-vaccinated); to convince them that there is someone to blame and hate, all the while deflecting their attention from the ruinous policies of the Biden-Harris administration, the only virus with the potential to kill the nation.
TO ALL OF THE ABOVE
THE CDC HAS IDENTIFIED THAT THE VACCINES ARE NOT PREVENTING INFECTIONS, MAYBE SYMPTOMS BUT NOT INFECTIONS THE ONLY PEOPLE TESTED FOR COVID WERE THE HOSPITALIZED IN THE RECENT STUDY, PLEASE READ (https://www.wcvb.com/article/cdc-analysis-shows-74-of-provincetown-cases-occurred-in-vaccinated-individuals/37182364#)
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. —
New data released about the spread of COVID-19 by the CDC on Friday shows that the coronavirus outbreak among vaccinated individuals in Provincetown, Massachusetts, played a significant role in new guidance from the federal agency.
In recommending that vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in virus hot spots, the CDC this week said that new evidence shows that breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as those in unvaccinated people.
The CDC report cited the large recent outbreak among vaccinated individuals in Provincetown, among others, for the change.
In July 2021, following multiple large public events in Provincetown, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 of the cases, or 74%, occurred in fully vaccinated persons, the CDC report says.
Testing identified the delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients, the report says.
Earlier this week, the CDC changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.
The CDC says their investigation shows the delta variant of COVID-19 causes high viral loads in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
“High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with delta can transmit the virus,” the CDC says. “This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC’s updated mask recommendation.”
The CDC said the investigation and published report were a collaboration between the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC. “I am grateful to the commonwealth for their collaboration and rigorous investigation. I would also like to humbly thank the residents of Barnstable County who leaned in to assist with the investigation through their swift participation in interviews by contact tracers, willingness to provide samples for testing, and adherence to safety protocols following notification of exposure,” the CDC wrote.”
THERE WAS NO PROACTIVE TESTING DONE, NO ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING DONE, ONLY TESTING OF THOSE THAT REPORTED SYMPTOMS AND WERE ACTUALLY IN THE HOSPITAL WERE TESTED. ARE WE GOING TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE OR ARE WE GOING TO LEARN WITHOUT SUBJECTING MORE INNOCENT VICTIMS TO COVID?
WHAT EDUCATION OR SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE DO YOU HAVE TO PROVE ANY OF WHAT YOU JUST SAID? AT LEAST I HAVE A COLLEGE DEGREE IN LIFE SCIENCES, BUT I ALSO WORKED AS A RESEARCH ASSISTANT FOR THE BOSTON UNIVERSITY MICROBIOLOGY LABORATORY AS A TECHNICIAN. THE FACTS ARE COVID IS A MOVING TARGET, AND THE SCIENTISTS HAVEN’T EVEN DONE ANY WORK ON A PRODUCTION LEVEL VACCINE. THESE VACCINES, EVEN THE ONE I TOOK, ARE PROTOTYPES, THEY WERE NEVER INTENDED TO BECOME FULL PRODUCTION. THIS IS WHY THE CDC NOR THE FDA IS GIVING ANY OF THESE ANY INDICATION OF BECOMING APPROVED. ONLY GIVEN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION.
REAL SCIENTISTS HAVE BEEN VERY QUIET ABOUT THE FACT THAT THE NEXT GENERATION OF THE COVID VACCINE IS NOT EVEN BEING WORKED ON. THE ONE THAT WOULD IMPROVE THE EFFICACY OF THE ORIGINAL AND BE POWERFUL AGAINST VARIANTS. THIS WAS THE LIMITATION OF THE MRNA VACCINE PLAN, IT CAN ONLY WORK FOR THE PROTEIN STRUCTURES ON THE KNOWN ALPHA VARIANT ON THE PHOSPHOLIPID BILAYER OF THE VIRUS.
THE FACT THAT IT ALSO DOES NOT CREATE T-MEMORY CELLS NEEDED FOR PERMANENT INOCULATION FROM THE VIRUS IS ALSO A SCIENTIFIC LIMITATION OF THE APPROACH. AND NO ONE, IS TALKING ABOUT IT. BEING A REGISTERED INDEPENDENT, I FIND FAULT WITH BOUT PARTIES REGARDING IT.
THIS IS WHY I SUSPECT WE WILL FIND OURSELVES IN A SERIOUS TROUBLE AGAIN SOON. THE FACT THAT THE INFECTION CONTROLS ARE INCREASING AGAIN, AND THAT MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE PROVING TO BE THE ONLY CONTROL OF INFECTION AND NOT THE VACCINES, IS TROUBLING. DON’T YOU THINK?