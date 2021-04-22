Body Found in Area Near Sunnyvale’s Baylands Park

A body was found in the area of Baylands Park in Sunnyvale on Tuesday afternoon, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

A bicyclist reported the body around 1:30pm in the area of the park at 999 E. Caribbean Drive.

Sunnyvale officers found the body partially submerged and entangled in vegetation along an embankment.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office, and public safety officials said no sign of criminal activity was found at the scene.

The body has not been identified due to its state of decomposition. No other details about the case were immediately available.