Sunnyvale Suspect Shoots Himself in Foot in Police Struggle

A suspect struggling while officers tried to handcuff him early Sunday at a Motel 6 in Sunnyvale managed to fire off a handgun, shooting himself in the foot, authorities said.

Paul Garcia, 31, was one of two suspects inside a suspicious car spotted by police shortly after midnight at the Motel 6 at 775 N. Mathilda Ave., according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The pair lied about their names and fled when officers tried to search them for weapons, police said. Garcia took off through the motel complex and officers in pursuit said they saw him reach into his waistband.

To prevent Garcia from possibly retrieving a weapon, one officer deployed a taser, causing the suspect to fall onto his stomach with his right hand beneath him, police said.

While they were trying to put handcuffs on him, the officers said they saw a handgun in his right hand. They continued to struggle as Garcia resisted and the suspect fired off two rounds during the struggle, one of which struck him in his foot.

Officers were eventually able to take him into custody without further incident. The suspect was provided medical care and taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation for the non-life-threatening injury.

He was cleared and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, and an outstanding felony warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The two officers had minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

The other suspect, 24-year-old Kyllie Lawson, fled the area while officers were struggling with Garcia. She tried to leave by Uber, police said, but was located a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of a probation violation and several outstanding felony warrants.

Two Suspects Taken into Custody and Booked on Multiple Charges Including Attempted Murder of a Police Officer. Details here: https://t.co/2vmg8tIiSl. Media Contact: Captain Craig Anderson 650-382-2603 pic.twitter.com/lRamxQAJXF — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) April 18, 2021

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Holt at 408.730.7100.