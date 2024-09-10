Armed San Jose Man Dies After Being Shot in Confrontation with Police

San Jose police said the man fatally wounded by officers Sunday evening may have been seeking an armed confrontation with officers.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, acting Police Chief Paul Joseph identified the suspect wounded by police in the Edenvale neighborhood as Roberto Rivera, 50, of San Jose. The police chief said the suspect died Monday morning at a local hospital.

Rivera died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

An adult male who had been shot by the suspect remained in critical but stable condition on Monday morning, according to police.

Joseph said the incident began around 9:24pm Sept. 8 outside a 7-11 in the 4200 block of Senter Road in South San Jose.

Several 911 calls were made stating that a man was shooting a gun randomly, and it was initially believed it may have been an active shooter situation.

Callers also told police that someone had been shot.

Joseph said police learned Rivera first began shooting into the ceiling of a crowded restaurant, where police said he had been drinking heavily and making comments about suicide.

He then went outside where he continued to shoot into the air and allegedly shot someone, police said. Investigators said the shooting appeared random and the injured bystander was not targeted.

Officers arriving at the scene found Rivera near his car holding what police said was a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Joseph said Rivera refused to follow officers' commands and pointed the gun at them, which led to four officers shooting at him.

Joseph said Rivera had estranged himself from his family, and they believe he may have wanted an armed confrontation with police.

Investigators said they are still looking into a motive.