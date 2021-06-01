Suspect Pointed Gun at Cops Before Being Fatally Shot by San Jose Police on Memorial Day

San Jose police today said a suspect pointed a handgun at officers late on Memorial Day before he was shot by police outside of a home in the Berryessa neighborhood in north San Jose.

The man, who has not been identified, died early Tuesday, police said.

Police have provided few details of the incident. They said no officers were injured, and suggested the fatally wounded suspect had not fired his weapon.

San Jose Police Media Relations posted an update on Twitter today at 9:44am.

"We can confirm that at the time of the incident the suspect was pointing a handgun at the involved Officer."

This was preceded, at 3:17am by this post:

“We can now confirm that the person who confronted our officers did not survive his injury. More to follow.”

Police said the shooting occurred at 9:43pm in the 1100 block of Tofts Drive as officers were conducting a follow-up investigation, police said. No further details were provided.

At a press conference this morning, Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters: “Once you guys see the investigation and see what I know, it will be really cut and dry.”

“It did not occur in the home. It occurred near the residence on the street,” he said.

Also on Memorial Day, San Jose recorded its 17th homicide of the year.

At approximately 1:07am, officers responded to the area of West Virginia Street and Prevost Street on a report of a person shot.

“When they arrived, they located one adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.," according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital "with a life-threatening injury,” This morning, he succumbed to his injury and was declared deceased.

There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended, police said.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.