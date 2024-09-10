SJ Police Arrest Husband and Wife for Making, Selling Crack Cocaine

San José Police arrested a husband and wife, identified as Tri Pham,51, and Jenny Pham, 46, for operating a drug house to manufacture and sell crack cocaine, after a months-long investigation.

Officers made the arrests after executing multiple search warrants last week at three residences in the 1100 block of Bendmill Way in South San Jose and the 100 block of Maro Drive in East San Jose after developing information regarding narcotics sales.

On Sept. 4, teams from the San Jose Police MERGE Unit, Covert Response Unit, Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Street Crimes Unit and the Downtown Services Unit participated in the searches and arrests.

During the execution of the search warrants, officers said they seized:

Over 37 pounds of cocaine

17 pounds of cocaine base "crack"

50 Xanax bars

6 firearms

1 rifle

2 vehicles with hidden compartments

Approximately $120,000 in cash

Investigators determined that the street value of the cocaine seized is roughly $2 million.

Both suspects were arrested in the city of San José and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for crimes related to weapons possession and narcotics transportation and sale.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Kaufman #4726 of the San José Police Metro Unit via email: [email protected] or 408-277-4631.