FPPC Slaps San Jose Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco with $3,000 Fine

San Jose District 5 Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco has yet again been slapped with a fine by a state ethics commission.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) says that Carrasco and Huascar Castro, the treasurer for her 2018 re-election campaign, broke the state’s Political Reform Act by failing to include donor information and blowing past a deadline to file contribution reports.

The price of the misstep: $3,000.

According to the March decision authored by FPPC Chief of Enforcement Galena West, the East Side councilwoman’s re-election committee failed to file a 24-hour late contribution report form until 56 days after the due date.

The campaign committee also neglected to include the required donor information—like name, address, occupation and name of employer—for 76 contributions that totaled $24,100, West adds. Two days after election day, however, the committee eventually got around to adding that info.

“The failure to report contributor information violation appears to be negligent as Carrasco is sophisticated with the Act and had previously campaigned, on at least two other occasions for elected positions,” West wrote in her stipulation.

This isn’t the first time that Carrasco has had a public run-in with the election law.

FPPC has sent her warnings on multiple occasions when she failed to file forms in a timely manner. San Jose’s own ethics commission has also taken action against her, fining the D5 rep $2,000 in 2018 for not listing the occupation of donors on campaign finance reports. Carrasco and her campaign manager Omar Torres wound up skipping a hearing on the matter, despite it taking place four floors below her city hall office.

Neither Carrasco nor Torres returned Fly’s calls for comment.

Related

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.