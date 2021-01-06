San Jose Mayor Calls for Sedition Charges Against Donald Trump

One of the South Bay’s most prominent elected officials says President Donald Trump should be charged with sedition for ginning up a riot with inciteful rhetoric about voter fraud, missing ballots and a stolen election.

“For this atrocious, sickening display in our Capitol Building, @realDonaldTrump should be tried for #sedition,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted. “As a formal federal prosecutor, I refer our next U.S. Attorney General to 18 USC 2384 & 2385. May God bless and bring peace to our nation.”

Liccardo elaborated on the tweet in an emailed statement.

“Under the Supreme Court’s holding in Nixon v. Fitzgerald, the president is not immune from criminal prosecution, and this president has violated Section 2384 of Title 18 of the United States Code by publicly inciting the use of unlawful means to undermine the will of the electorate,” he said. “This is a nation of laws, and no person is above that law. Democracy will continue to prevail in the greatest country in the world. This is a moment for all of us—Republican, Democrat, and people of all ideologies—to stand up for our country. The peaceful transfer of power constitutes the very foundation of democratic rule, and free and fair elections comprise the most sacred democratic institution.”

#BREAKING: Federal law enforcement source says FBI has "credible information" that some protesters inside U.S. Capitol are armed, calls situation a "catastrophic failure of security." — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 6, 2021

The mayor’s comments comes as chaos grips Washington D.C., where a mob of Trump supporters contesting the 2020 election results stormed the U.S. Capitol—the building’s first breach since the British set it aflame during the War of 1812.

Heck of a scene of the @NRSC chair the morning after Ga https://t.co/aEXQGb9t38 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

News reports describe shots fired, bleeding victims, a pipe bomb and other explosives and legislators retreating with staff to bunkers.

One person has died.

Why are the police not making arrests?@PeteWilliamsNBC reports. https://t.co/echjxN5GNG — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

By 3pm, just 13 people had been arrested.

They broke through barricades, occupied the U.S. Capitol building and forced America's political leaders into hiding. Yet more people were arrested in a single night this summer in San Jose for staying out past curfew during protests over police brutality. https://t.co/rY6F02tgn8 — Maggie Angst (@MaggieAngst) January 6, 2021

Images of the massive uprising are eliciting shock and despair on social media, where leaders from around the world are labeling it a coup and insurrection.

Now that the Capitol is engulfed in violent protests and illegally occupied by Trump supporters, the president says whoa https://t.co/lV3Fg2SSqe — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021

The riot emerged from rallies inspired by Trump’s continued insistence that Democrats rigged the Nov. 3 election. Tens of thousands of people amassed to pressure Republic lawmakers into disputing Joe Biden’s win, timing the demonstration to take place when Congress was about to ratify the Electoral College votes.

This morning, Trump addressed the so-called “Save America” rally outside the White House with a speech that slammed the media and repeated unfounded claims about the validity of the presidential election results.

“We will never give up,” Trump said, “We will never concede.”

The crowd responded by chanting “USA! USA! USA!”

And then, “Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!”

So much to unpack about this testimony from the scene of the woman getting shot inside the capitol building. -Was allowed to leave, despite breaking in.

-Says govt doesn't represent anyone.

-Repeatedly says people were laughing at them as they marched down the street. https://t.co/wQDsobBFTS — Emily Dreyfuss (@EmilyDreyfuss) January 6, 2021

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats,” Trump went on to say. “We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”

Many attendees later heeded the president’s cry to give GOP lawmakers “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country” by marching on the Capitol, where they walked right through police barriers and began looting and vandalizing. I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021 A photo published by the New York Times show a rioter in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair with one of his booted feet on her desk. Marauding protesters vandalize Speaker Pelosi’s office. https://t.co/xmV3r5q7nL — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) January 6, 2021 In one of the most surreal visuals captured today by photojournalists, a man parades a Confederate flag around doors to the Senate. Take this in: Never once, in the years 1860-1865, was this flag ever paraded in the halls of the American capitol. pic.twitter.com/NFFVM0aSY0 — Sam Wineburg (@samwineburg) January 6, 2021 Just after 11am, Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) said he just heard an announcement to stay away from doors and windows. An audio message just rang out in the Capitol telling us to get away from all doors & windows. We’re certifying the 2020 election as required by the Constitution. Peaceful protest is the hallmark of our democracy. No one should fear for their safety in the US Capitol building. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) January 6, 2021 Minutes past noon today, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) tweeted that she’s safe and that she prays for an end to the violence. My staff and I are safe. Praying for an end to this violence. — Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (@RepAnnaEshoo) January 6, 2021 Just got off the phone with @RepAnnaEshoo who is sheltering at the Capitol. Her wish is to go to the gallery after the perimeter is swept. "It would be important to do so to show the country that no one, no matter how abhorrent... is going to get in the way of our governing." — Melissa Hartman (@_melissahartman) January 6, 2021 Closer to home, California state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) expressed dismay over the turmoil. “This is a direct attack on our democracy and the democratic process,” he said. “Our federal leadership must join me in calling for the de-escalation of this situation and commit to moving forward to our new presidential administration peacefully so that our nation can address that grave issues we have at hand.” Gov. Gavin Newsom joined in the condemnation. “Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy,” he said, “but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol Building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions.” He added: “The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”

