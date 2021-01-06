Thursday, January 7, 2021
San Jose Mayor Calls for Sedition Charges Against Donald Trump

One of the South Bay’s most prominent elected officials says President Donald Trump should be charged with sedition for ginning up a riot with inciteful rhetoric about voter fraud, missing ballots and a stolen election.

“For this atrocious, sickening display in our Capitol Building, @realDonaldTrump should be tried for #sedition,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted. “As a formal federal prosecutor, I refer our next U.S. Attorney General to 18 USC 2384 & 2385. May God bless and bring peace to our nation.” 

Liccardo elaborated on the tweet in an emailed statement.

“Under the Supreme Court’s holding in Nixon v. Fitzgerald, the president is not immune from criminal prosecution, and this president has violated Section 2384 of Title 18 of the United States Code by publicly inciting the use of unlawful means to undermine the will of the electorate,” he said. “This is a nation of laws, and no person is above that law. Democracy will continue to prevail in the greatest country in the world. This is a moment for all of us—Republican, Democrat, and people of all ideologies—to stand up for our country. The peaceful transfer of power constitutes the very foundation of democratic rule, and free and fair elections comprise the most sacred democratic institution.”

The mayor’s comments comes as chaos grips Washington D.C., where a mob of Trump supporters contesting the 2020 election results stormed the U.S. Capitol—the building’s first breach since the British set it aflame during the War of 1812.

News reports describe shots fired, bleeding victims, a pipe bomb and other explosives and legislators retreating with staff to bunkers.

One person has died.

By 3pm, just 13 people had been arrested.

Images of the massive uprising are eliciting shock and despair on social media, where leaders from around the world are labeling it a coup and insurrection.

The riot emerged from rallies inspired by Trump’s continued insistence that Democrats rigged the Nov. 3 election. Tens of thousands of people amassed to pressure Republic lawmakers into disputing Joe Biden’s win, timing the demonstration to take place when Congress was about to ratify the Electoral College votes.

This morning, Trump addressed the so-called “Save America” rally outside the White House with a speech that slammed the media and repeated unfounded claims about the validity of the presidential election results. 

“We will never give up,” Trump said, “We will never concede.”

The crowd responded by chanting “USA! USA! USA!” 

And then, “Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!”

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats,” Trump went on to say. “We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”

Many attendees later heeded the president’s cry to give GOP lawmakers “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country” by marching on the Capitol, where they walked right through police barriers and began looting and vandalizing.

A photo published by the New York Times show a rioter in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair with one of his booted feet on her desk.

In one of the most surreal visuals captured today by photojournalists, a man parades a Confederate flag around doors to the Senate.

Just after 11am, Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) said he just heard an announcement to stay away from doors and windows.

Minutes past noon today, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) tweeted that she’s safe and that she prays for an end to the violence.

Closer to home, California state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) expressed dismay over the turmoil. “This is a direct attack on our democracy and the democratic process,” he said. “Our federal leadership must join me in calling for the de-escalation of this situation and commit to moving forward to our new presidential administration peacefully so that our nation can address that grave issues we have at hand.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined in the condemnation.

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy,” he said, “but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol Building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions.”

He added: “The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley.

  1. Nothing short of Treason! Impeach and Remove from office this head of a Criminal Family Enterprise. Also, with the Caveat that tRump Never again hold elected office or profit from the US Government in anyway. We have two weeks to make this happen.

  4. How is it Sam Liccardo shoves his name in every headline about issues that have absolutely nothing to do with him. IME that is a politician using WhatAboutism to deflect attention from his own failed policies and corrupt dealings. San Jose police department- public records- pubic corruption- real estate fraud – all topics under Liccardo’s management and supervision. Those are things local news should be addressing , not providing a PR platform so Sammy can ride the Blue Line to his next desired political slot – scrubbing his real performance along the way. Six months ago the San Jose police were 10000 times more aggressive during peaceful protests than the police were in Washington DC today. In DC protestors were actually violent, damaging federal buildings and disrupting the democratic process. Why doesn’t L:icarrdo want to talk about that juxtaposition? And why aren’t local reporters pressing that instead of letting Sammy climb on the political platform that will give him a ride when he is just shamelessly hitchhiking to get there. Local news does not equal local PR for elected politicians, no matter what party!

