San Jose Council Hopeful Stumbles Upon Rival’s Event While Door-Knocking in D2

With tens of thousands of homes in San Jose’s District 2, what are the chances that a candidate stumbles on his competitor’s campaign event while precinct-walking?
Whatever the odds, Jonathan Fleming says that’s exactly what happened on Nov. 6 while he was out spreading the gospel of his run for office in the south San Jose council district, which spans Santa Teresa, Coyote Valley and Monterey Road.
Fleming, a self-described fiscal conservative who’s challenging D2 Councilman Sergio Jimenez’s re-election bid in the March 2020 primary, says he encountered multiple residents who tipped him off about his rival’s campaign soiree taking place at a nearby house. The ex-neighborhood commissioner continued making his rounds as the sun set and—surprise, surprise!—stumbled upon the rumored shindig.
The host who opened the door initially insisted that Fleming come on in. But Maribel Villareal—Jimenez’s campaign manager—intercepted, suggesting that it would probably be best if Fleming came back some other time.
“I was laughing pretty hard when I left,” Fleming told Fly, “especially since I had no clue the event was even happening that night. It was just one of those random time, random place events and it was just pretty funny.”
Fleming added that he understood why Jimenez’s cohorts didn’t want him to crash their party. As for Jimenez? He’s not so sure that Fleming’s timing was a mere coincidence.
“It was dark out, and I know I’ve knocked on thousands of doors and you rarely go out at night,” Jimenez told Fly. “So he was knocking on doors at night at the exact house.”
Curious.
“I think he’s a little silly,” the D2 councilor said in a phone call Tuesday, “and actively trying to just create a little dysfunction.”
Oh, lighten up Sergio! As if he would waste his time crashing your party. And as far as dysfunction goes – you hit the nail on the head!! D2 is very fortunate a candidate of Fleming’s integrity and drive will take on all of the issues in District 2 and renew our hope for a better future. It’s time for new and effective leadership in D2!
Jonathan Fleming when running for an unsuccessful San Jose CD-7 campaign last year created a transparency challenge a questionnaire of sorts for all then (7) candidates to answer. However, none did. Perhaps it is time for Jonathan to dig out the old transparency challenge once more. It should give a better insight into the candidate’s rationale and goals of being a District Representative on the council. In other words, which candidate better aligns themselves with the way the voter feels and which candidate’s message best mirrors that of the voter’s wants, desires, and needs.