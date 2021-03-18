Another 206 Acres Purchased in Coyote Valley for Preservation

The Peninsula Open Space Trust has purchased another 206 acres in mid-Coyote Valley, bumping the permanently protected land in and around Coyote Valley to more than 3,300 acres.
That 206 acres is in addition to an adjacent 60-acre property purchased in November last year, and another 65-acre property that the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) preserved earlier this month. The most recent acquisition from Shapell Properties Inc., comes after years of deliberations, planning and millions of dollars spent to shift the future of the rolling valley between the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Diablo Mountain Range from redevelopment to preservation.
“We took a little bit of a risk on that, not being quite sure how it was all going to fit together and what our plans would be to transfer that property to a public agency in the future,” Ben Wright, director of land transactions for POST said.
Though POST and the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority has pushed to protect the land from development since 2017, the effort started paying off in November 2019, when the San Jose City Council agreed to scrap plans to create 35,000 new jobs on 937 acres in the North Coyote Valley in favor of keeping the land relatively untouched. The deal amounted to $93.46 million, funded partly with $43.6 million by Measure T, which was approved by San Jose voters in 2018.
At one time, the North Coyote Valley and mid-Coyote Valley were set to become home to up to 50,000 jobs and 25,000 homes combined.
“It’s taking a huge effort to work with private landowners and the city and the county to fulfill this conservation vision,” Andrea Mackenzie, general manager for Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority said.
All that work could become a model for the state and county, in line with the 30 by 30 initiative signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in Oct. 2020 and President Joe Biden in Jan. 2021, Mackenzie says.
“Covid has really opened our eyes to the important connections between people and nature,” she said. “There’s tremendous interest and response to the conservation vision that people are seeing coming to fruition in Coyote Valley.”
Two years later, Wright says he’s happy with the progression of the conservation efforts.
“It’s been very fast,” he said. “A lot of the parcels have turned green just in the last four years, so it’s a very rapid pace, starting with the large 937-acre collaborative effort and now continuing with several of these key pieces.”
Leaving the Coyote Valley unpaved, conservation advocates say, will help Santa Clara Valley residents by helping to prevent flooding in areas downstream from the valley. It will also go a long way to protect the water supply and maintain water quality in the groundswell of Coyote Basin and Santa Clara Basin, where most of the area’s water supply is stored.
“The vision is to protect and restore the greater Coyote Valley for the multiple conservation benefits that it provides…across one of the last undeveloped valley floors in the San Francisco Bay Area,” Mackenzie said
Today, the conserved areas include Santa Teresa County Park, North Coyote Valley Conservation Area, Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve, Coyote Creek Parkway, and Tilton Ranch—a “growing sea of green” along Highway 101 and Santa Teresa Boulevard.
“I think it’s fair to say that in the next couple of years,” Mackenzie said, “you’ll have a seamless green belt of protected lands from Morgan Hill to San Jose along the Fisher Creek Flood Plain.”
Just goes to show. Even a monkey poking at a typewriter forever will inevitably write something sensible.
The voters actually got one right in 2018 with Measure T.
Glad to see Coyote Valley safe from development and thanks to all those who spearheaded the movement.
This sort of thing is why Housing cost so much in the Bay Area. Not that i don’t like it, but I already own a home. You can’t have your cake & eat it to San Jose.
At least some honesty. Those that openly embrace these “welfare for the rich” schemes and say I got mine, you’re going to have to go elsewhere to get yours, I tip my hat to your candor. There is real truth to that position, albeit unpopular.
To those who whine and moan endlessly about the cost of renting and development in Silicon Valley and cheer this on (along with counter productive inclusionary fees, et al), you are either clueless or a hypocrite. You don’t want to build in San Jose, you don’t want to build in Coyote Valley. Guess what? The “welcomed” are just going to drive that many more miles to get to work. Urban Sprawl is sprawl even if it’s over the Altamonte Pass.
Why can’t you put one and one together?
Willfully ignorant, masochistic, or just greedy?
While some might see partial relief from more overcrowding in this action, more than might enjoy the environmentalist angle to this, the majority of astute people see the hypocrisy in any government doing this then joining the complaint about the lack of housing, or of affordable housing. This is simply a gap in long, LONG-standing development in the Bay Area proper and to the south that was chosen to remain a gap. As with the Diridon Station area, too, this area could have had some of it taken by the city to build the affordable housing so often the subject of complaints.
AGAIN, I remind you also not to overlook financial, real estate, other interests at stake with politicians as well as other big “players” in the area from having no development permitted in Coyote Valley and development pressure channeled or directed toward existing developed areas, for “infill” or specific area redevelopment.
Coyote Valley and the hillsides are examples of areas that can be built on, with the challenges being political only, as with a number of other things.
Meanwhile, the remark about “trans-Altamont” being the commuter shed is interesting. (It began to become a commuter shed extension with Tracy an area household name starting in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but has become more in the news lately with “super-commuter” new nomenclature to appear snazzy as well as some kind of discovery with more people going there now.) Here we have area that’s not only “cis-Altamont,” meaning in the Bay Area, but still local by loose standards or the next closest thing if tighter. No housing to be, though.
It’s also a reminder that the commuters are beyond Altamont Pass and have been there for two generations now, yet the South Bay political interests got the high-speed rail project (or at least money to be spent) directed south and through Pacheco Pass. Los Banos commuters to San Jose exist and have been in news articles, but are trivial compared to the Altamont area (through Stockton to Sacramento and beyond, as with the I-80 corridor from Contra Costa County.
With each and all of these, as usual: That’s local leadership for you.
Will they even try to develop some of Coyote Valley into a park, while trying to keep it clean and safe, another local and area concern now that has developed?