District 2 Council Opponents Invited to Public Forum Jan. 18

Four candidates for San Jose City Council District 2 have been invited to a public forum next week.

The Neighborhood Leadership Council, in cooperation with the League of Women Voters of San Jose/Santa Clara, will hold an in-person public forum for the District 2 City Council seat 7-8:30pm, Jan. 18, at the Southside Community Center, 5585 Cottle Road.

The four candidates invited are:

Pamela Campos

Joe Lopez

Lalbabu “Babu” Prasad

Vanessa Sandoval

San Jose District 2 Neighborhood Leadership Council (D2NLC) is a voluntary collaboration of neighborhood groups in the City Council District 2 of the City of San Jose. D2NLC was established to provide a unified voice on issues common to the approximately 14 participating neighborhood associations.