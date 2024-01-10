District 2 Council Opponents Invited to Public Forum Jan. 18

Four candidates for San Jose City Council District 2 have been invited to a public forum next week.
The Neighborhood Leadership Council, in cooperation with the League of Women Voters of San Jose/Santa Clara, will hold an in-person public forum for the District 2 City Council seat 7-8:30pm, Jan. 18, at the Southside Community Center, 5585 Cottle Road.
The four candidates invited are:
Pamela Campos
Joe Lopez
Lalbabu “Babu” Prasad
Vanessa Sandoval
San Jose District 2 Neighborhood Leadership Council (D2NLC) is a voluntary collaboration of neighborhood groups in the City Council District 2 of the City of San Jose. D2NLC was established to provide a unified voice on issues common to the approximately 14 participating neighborhood associations.