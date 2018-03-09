Filing Deadline Closes with No Formidable Challengers in San Jose’s 2018 Mayoral Race

The deadline to jump in the San Jose mayor’s race closed Friday with no realistic challengers for Sam Liccardo, who’s now on a glide path to re-election.

He marked the occasion with a celebratory tweet.

A rumored run by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez never transpired. In a statement sent to reporters, the labor-backed supervisor said she understands why “hundreds of residents, community leaders and others” wanted her to take on Liccardo, but that she’s more effective in her current role.

“Although I believe our mayor can and should do more,” Chavez said, “I believe that we can accomplish more by working together.”

The only other people who submitted nomination papers are relative unknowns. There’s the arguably homophobic businessman Steve Brown, who lost to Councilman Sergio Jimenez in the 2016 District 2 race, who’s joined in this conest by political neophytes QuangMinh Pham and Tyrone Wade.

Two council members are unopposed—Raul Peralez in downtown’s District 3 and Chappie Jones in District 1, which spans the western part of the city.

The only open seat is, of course, one of the most crowded with six people vying to replace District 9 Councilman Don Rocha. Shay Franco-Clausen, Pam Foley, Kalen Gallagher and Sabuhi Siddique had qualified to run Friday, while forms for Scott Nelson and Rosie Zepeda had yet to be reviewed.

One of the most vulnerable incumbents this year is District 7 Councilman Tam Nguyen, who lacks support of both labor and business. Six contenders will try to unseat him come the June 5 primary—Maya Esparza, Thomas Duong, Chris Le, Van Le, Omar Vasquez and Jonathan Fleming.

Former state Assemblywoman Nora Campos apparently decided against trying to take back her old District 5 seat from Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco, who beat Campos’ little brother Xavier Campos in his 2014 re-election bid. Carrasco’s only opponents this year are neighborhood activist Danny Garza and PR director Jennifer Imhoff.

Jennifer Wadsworth is the News Editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.