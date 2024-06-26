Cindy Chavez Selected as County Manager in New Mexico

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez was selected to be the new county manager for New Mexico’s largest county, Bernalillo County, in a split vote Tuesday night.

The appointment, contingent on negotiation of an employment contract and successful completion of a background investigation, returns the veteran San Jose politician to the state of her birth and ends her 18-month search for government jobs away from the Bay Area.

Chavez was twice rejected by San Diego County for its chief administrative post. In Albuquerque, the county commissioners chose her on a 3-2 vote from among 10 finalists. The other two top candidates were a Bernalillo County department head and a former Oregon city manager.

Commissioners also approved the appointment of a deputy county manager for Finance Shirley Ragin as an interim Bernalillo County manager until contractual negotiations have been completed. Current County Manager Julie Morgas Baca will retire on June 30 after serving eight years in the top county job.

Chavez, who twice lost bids for mayor of San Jose, saw her finalist standing for San Diego County chief administrative officer derailed after a sexual harassment scandal and bickering among supervisors, a very public attempt by organized labor to influence the proceedings and threats by Chavez of a discrimination lawsuit.

The New Mexico Department of Justice two weeks ago accused the Bernalillo County Commission of violating state law in its search for the next county manager, and declared the search process by the state’s largest county “null and void,” until commissioners fixed the problem by taking a second vote affirming the finalists..

Two Bernalillo commissioners had asked the state to investigate their colleagues, alleging violation of New Mexico’s Open Meetings Act, accusing the board majority of “deliberately deceitful practices.”

Chavez, whose supervisor term was to expire in December, likely would receive a pay cut in the New Mexico job. Public records showed that her annual salary in 2022 in Santa Clara County was $308,000. The retiring county manager in Bernalillo County earned $215,000 annually.

Median housing prices in New Mexico are less than half of California’s median prices, and the sales tax rate outside the City of Albuquerque is less than 5%.

Santa Clara County’s population is about three times the population of Bernalillo County.