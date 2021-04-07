Jockeying Over Who Will be the Next San Jose Mayor Has Begun

The clock’s ticking on lame duck San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s final term, which ends in 2022, 16 years after he first became a councilman.

District 6 Councilperson Dev Davis, groomed as the next business-friendly mayoral hope, made business leaders think twice after her “anemic” 2020 re-election bid.

Now, newly elected Councilman Matt Mahan has emerged as the bright star amongst the non-Labor aligned. Mahan acknowledged he’s been “getting a lot of outreach lately,” but insisted he’s focused on his job as District 10 rep for now.

Davis confirms she’s considering running and says she’s “60 to 70%” in.

On the labor side, downtown Councilman Raul Peralez is already 110% of the way there. His mentor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who served on the council from 1998 to 2006, could shade his run, however. She was trounced in her previous bid for the job by Chuck Reed in a scandal-plagued era that included a $4 million subsidy to the San Jose Grand Prix auto race that Chavez sprang on fellow councilmembers. That prompted San Jose to pass sunshine laws requiring councilmembers to timely agendize matters.

Chavez hopes Peralez will duck out, according to our spies, who say she approached the downtown councilman about delaying his bid.

Peralez clammed up on whether Chavez tried to muscle him out but noted Chavez has been seeking endorsements.

Despite any official news, Camp Chavez’s toe-in-the-water has prompted loose talk of launching an ABC “Anyone But Cindy” campaign to oppose her candidacy.

Peralez said he also expects to face off against former District 6 Councilman Pierluigi Oliverio, who termed out in 2016. The planning commissioner declined comment. His candidacy would be bad news for Davis, since both share the same Willow Glen base.

