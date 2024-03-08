Here Are the Local Winners, Likely Winners and Likely Opponents from Primary Vote

The ballots are still being counted – an estimated 40% remain to be tallied – by county election officials, but late Thursday, three candidates could comfortably be declared outright winners.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan won his re-election Tuesday, with more than 87% of the vote. Election law dictates that candidates in local elections who get more than 50% of the primary votes are winners – they don’t need to be in a November runoff election.

That rule also applies to 4th District San Jose City Councilmember David Cohen, whose 60-40 margin over his lone primary opponent, former councilmember Kansen Chu, likely means Cohen’s re-election is secure and he won’t have to have a rematch in November.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee knew his re-election was guaranteed three months ago, when he discovered he had no opposition at the filing deadline. Tuesday’s vote made that official.

In addition to these three outright winners in the March primary, another 10 local politicians emerged from the early ballot counts as shoo-ins for November, because they are already comfortably separated from their opponents.

Local incumbent members of Congress – Ro Khanna, Zoe Lofgren and Jimmy Panetta – are in this group because of their insurmountable leads.

Among candidates for the California Senate and Assembly, most local incumbents are likely to coast to victory in eight months because of their strong showings in the primary: Josh Becker and Dave Cortese in the Senate, and Marc Berman, Alex Lee, Ash Kalra, Gail Pellerin and Robert Rivas in the Assembly.

As ballot-counting passed the halfway point at mid-week, the candidates for the November runoffs are set for all local races – except for the lingering uncertainty whether Joe Simitian or Evan Low will be Liccardo’s opponent for the coveted 16th congressional district.

Outright winners

Matt Mahan, San Jose Mayor

David Cohen, San Jose City Council

Otto Lee, Santa Clara County Supervisor

Local Shoo-ins in November

Congress

Ro Khanna

Zoe Lofgren

Jimmy Panetta

Senate

Josh Becker

Dave Cortese

Assembly

Marc Berman

Alex Lee

Ash Kalra

Gail Pellerin

Robert Rivas

Ready for November

Congress

Sam Liccardo

San Jose City Council

Joe Lopez

Michael Mulcahy/ Olivia Navarro

Domingo Candelas/ Tam Truong

Arjun Batra/ George Casey

Santa Clara County Supervisors

Madison Nguyen/ Betty Duong

Margaret Abe-Koga/ Sally Lieber

Cliffhangers

Congress