San Jose Police Release Details on Fatal Vehicle, Bicycle Collision

A preliminary investigation by San Jose police has found that a man killed Monday afternoon was riding his bike across the lanes of westbound Brokaw Road outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was hit by a westbound pickup truck.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The collision was reported at 4:26pm along Brokaw Road near Interstate Highway 880. It brings to 11 the number of fatal traffic collisions in San Jose in 2021.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408.277.4654.