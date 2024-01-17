San Jose City Council to Israel and Hamas: Ceasefire, Help Gazans, Free Hostages

A unanimous statement from the Mayor and City Council of San Jose on the conflict in Gaza and Israel

It has been incredibly difficult to watch the events in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank unfold over the past few months. We are horrified and devastated by the loss of innocent lives in Israel and Gaza since October 7.

As leaders in the city of San Jose, one of the largest cities in the nation representing nearly a million residents, we strongly encourage the US government to implore Hamas and Israel to do all they can to work toward a cessation of hostilities, protect civilian lives, and facilitate the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents. We also expect Hamas and Israel to release hostages and prisoners based on continued negotiations.

We strongly condemn actions that endanger innocent lives and undermine the prospects for peace. It is essential for responsible leadership to emerge, fostering an environment conducive to negotiations and rejecting any tactics that further escalate tensions and hinder the pursuit of a just and enduring peace.

Members of the community have been pushing for the City Council to pass a resolution on the conflict. San Jose City Council has an official policy dating back over 40 years not to take positions on matters of US foreign policy. It is our hope that expressing our deep care and respect for the worth and dignity of all people living in Israel and Palestine that we will create a basis upon which to unite our community.

We are witnessing historic levels of Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Arab hate that are leaving our communities feeling increasingly unsafe and isolated – from college campuses and K-12 schools to our local religious organizations. Any attempt to hold a community collectively responsible for the conflict is bigotry – period.

We all have an obligation to unequivocally reject this hate. All of our communities’ safety and futures are inextricably linked – and this moment requires us to stand together and recommit to fighting hate in all of its forms.

Mayor Matt Mahan, Councilmembers Dev Davis, Rosemary Kamei, Bien Doan, Sergio Jimenez, Domingo Candelas, Omar Torres, Pam Foley, David Cohen, Arjun Batra, Peter Ortiz