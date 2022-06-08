Chavez and Mahan Running Away from the Field in Early Returns for San Jose Mayor

Election results have been updated.

With nearly 82,200 votes counted in early returns the evening of the primary election, the two big spenders – Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose council member Matt Mahan – appeared to be running away from the field and headed to a face off in November for mayor of San Jose.

Chavez had 39.4% of the vote, 32,350, compared to 32% for Mahan, 26,284, according to preliminary unofficial returns reported by the Santa Clara County Elections Office.

The pair's lead over the other candidate was considered insurmountable, as more than 48% of the submitted ballots had been counted by 10pm, election officials reported.

The other five candidates, councilmembers Dev Davis and Raul Peralez, retired San Jose police officer Jim Spence and students Travis Hill and Marshall Woodmansee split the remaining 28 percent of the early returns.

The top two candidates, in terms of campaign spending and fundraising, Chavez and Mahan, reported they had spent 824,000 and $760,000, respectively, as of May 21.

All candidates collectively raised more than $2.6 million and PACs contributed another $1.5 million.

More updates to follow.

For real-time updates, visit the Santa Clara County Board of Elections election results website.