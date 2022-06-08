Special District and City Measures also Faced Voter Scrutiny

Election results have been updated.

If San José voters today approve Measure B, moving the election for mayor to the same year as presidential elections beginning in 2024, the winner of the November mayoral election will serve just two years, through 2024.

With nearly half the vote reported late Tuesday, the measure had a solid 10,000-vote lead, 56% of the vote.

The measure also provides that if this measure is approved, the person elected mayor to the shortened two-year term could serve as mayor for 10 years, through 2032, because the new mayor in 2023 would have the option of seeking re-election to two additional successive four-year terms.

If voters reject this measure, then the person elected mayor this fall will serve a full four-year term, through 2026.

The measure was proposed to increase voter participation in mayoral elections, because turnout percentages are always higher in presidential election years, rather than gubernatorial election years like 2022.

Another city has an election-related measure on the primary ballot. – Santa Clara. In the 2018 elections in the City of Santa Clara, the city began electing council members in six districts, replacing the city-wide representation in the face of a discrimination lawsuit. Measure D on ballots in Santa Clara amends the Santa Clara City Charter to align it with the current legally approved, district election model in place since 2018, Approval of the measure also would establish a 30-day residency requirement for all elected officials.

As of 10pm, the measure was endorsed by a more than 3-to-1 margin.

A third election-related vote on most ballots in the county, where voters live in the Santa Clara Valley Water District, would establish term limits for water board members, limiting them to serving four successive four-year-terms.As of 10pm, that measure was leading by nearly 12,000 votes.

School votes

Voters who live in the Milpitas Unified School District, the Fremont Union High School District, the Mount Pleasant School District and the Alum Rock Union School District had an opportunity in this primary election to aid school funding. All district received solid support, in early unofficial returns as of 10pm Tuesday.

In Milpitas, a two-thirds (plus one vote) majority was required to renew the district’s existing $84 annual parcel tax. WIth half the ballots counted, there were more than 75% Yes votes.

The sprawling Fremont Union High School District serves the Silicon Valley communities of Cupertino, Sunnyvale, San Jose, Los Altos, Saratoga and Santa Clara. If 50 percent (plus one) of voters approved, the district would be able to issue an estimated $18.2 million in bonds per year for the next 30 years, a total of $275 million, for school construction, repair and other capital projects. As of 10pm, that measure was leading by nearly 2,000 votes.

In the Mount Pleasant and Alum Rock school districts, a vote of two-thirds of voters (plus one) was required to renew, without increasing, the districts’ parcel taxes: $95 per year for Mount Pleasant, and $214.10 per year for Alum Rock.

As of 10pm, the Mount Pleasant vote was narrowly in favor, 67.5%. Among Alum Rock voters, the margin was more comfortable, at 70.8%.

This story will be updated.