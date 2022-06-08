Bob Jonsen, Palo Alto Police Chief, Leads Retired Capt. Kevin Jensen in Santa Clara Sheriff’s Race

These election results have been updated.

Palo Alto Police Chief Robert “Rob” Jonsen led the field vying to be the first new Santa Clara County sheriff in more than two decades, in early returns Tuesday.

With 33.8% – 53,500 votes – of the more than 158,000 votes reported Tuesday evening at 10pm, Jonsen led retired sheriff’s captain Kevin Jensen, who had the support of 30.1% – 47,676 – of the votes.

If their totals hold up, the two will face each other in November. As of 10pm, approximately 48% of the ballot had been counted, with the expected turnout of approximately 32% of the county's 1 million registered voters.

The two law enforcement veterans led two sheriff’s deputies in a reform-minded campaign that coincides with the pending civil misconduct trial of current Sheriff Laurie Smith, who chose not to seek re-election to a seventh term after votes of no confidence, a scathing grand jury report and a pending trial that could remove her from office before her term ends.

This is Jensen’s second attempt at the sheriff’s post. He ran against his former boss, Smith, in 2014 and lost.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Christine Nagaye had 18.9% of the reported early,unofficial returns, and fellow Sgt. Sean Allen had amassed 12.7% of the vote.

