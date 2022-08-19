San Jose Police Union: According to Mayor Liccardo, Down Is Up and Up Is Down

The mayor’s shoes must be worn out because the Sam (Liccardo) Shuffle has been in overdrive over his defense of the status quo with our police department.
When Liccardo rage types a 1,000 word article loaded with obscure statistical references, misleading charts and his ongoing obsession with everything Cindy Chavez, (apparently one of Sam’s affordable housing goals is to allow Cindy to live rent free in his head) residents know it’s time to strap in for Silicon Valley’s version of Disneyland’s Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. His Aug. 15 opinion piece in San Jose Inside was quite the ride.
Sam has occupied an office at City Hall for over 15 years. During that time, he championed the disastrous Measure B that caused over 500 police officers to leave, emergency response times have shot through the roof and the city struggles to provide basic police services our residents and crime victims deserve.
As for Cindy Chavez, when she left City Hall at the end of 2006 there were 1,370 officers, the crime rate was below the national and state average and San Jose was designated the safest large city in America. Oh, and when you called 911 a cop responded quickly to your emergency.
During Sam’s City Hall reign, the SJPD went from 1,370 officers to 1151 authorized police positions and today can only field 961 street-ready officers according to Chief Anthony Mata. To make matters worse, the recent San Jose Police Officers Association member survey indicates hundreds more officers are planning on leaving over the next 24-months.
Yet, Sam tells us the SJPD “vacancy” rate is low. The vacancy rate is low because Sam lowered the number of officers the City could hire to 1173 from a much higher number. Think of it this way, if Sam lowered the authorized staffing to 550, he would be telling you that the SJPD is double the size it should be. Only in Liccardoland does this make sense.
During Sam’s time at City Hall, 911 response times to Priority 1 calls (most pressing emergencies) increased 21%. Last year, SJPD didn’t meet its Priority 1 response time goals in 15 of San Jose’s 16 neighborhood police districts. Worse, response times for Priority 2 calls doubled to 22 minutes. To put that into context, if a San Jose resident calls 911, they would have enough time to watch an entire re-run of Seinfeld on Netflix before we get there.
Shuffling Sam spent a lot of time discussing “budgets,” “positions,” and “vacancy” rates in his fact-devoid San Jose Inside diatribe. However, “budgets” don’t answer 911 calls and “positions” do not arrest criminals. Real police officers do.
Sam says that when a police officer leaves San Jose and is replaced by a recruit, it’s the same because the “position” is filled. That’s a lie, and he knows it. The recruit is NOT a police officer. They cannot make arrests and patrol our streets. Worse, Sam knows that 30-40% of those recruits won’t make it out of the training academy and field training program. It’s like saying a tomato and a tomato seed are the same. They’re not. One you can put in a salad, the other you have to wait around to see if it grows.
What’s troubling is Sam chose to lie about the number of officers who left SJPD. Liccardo says 165 officers left between Jan. 1, 2021, to Aug. 6, 2022. That is simply untrue, that was exposed in a Fact Check article in another local publication. The true number, which we used, is 206. According to the mayor, more than 40 officers have gone missing. We would call SJPD’s missing persons unit to try and find them but there is probably no one there to answer our call.
When you see Sam and his apprentice Matt Mahan change the topic from SJPD not being able to catch as many criminals as possible to judges releasing accused criminals, don’t fall for it. It’s the old political misdirection play and Sam and Matt Mahan have worn it out. Sam and his apprentice also say that officers are paid $189,000 dollars per year, not true. Sam deceptively adds higher paid ranks together with officers and all the required overtime it takes to run the department and uses that to misleadingly get to $189K.
SJPD cannot afford to lose more officers and it must be competitive in retaining those officers still here while attracting quality new officers. Because even at the end of Mr. Sam’s Wild Ride, he admits we need to increase the current size of SJPD as soon as possible.
Sean Pritchard, is president of the San Jose Police Officers Association.
Well said.
Agreed! but tell the public what the real “entry level” (rookie) vs a veteran “top step” officer pay is. Don’t be afraid to announce it. Tell the people how long it takes to attain top step pay and how the step increases work (BASIC, INTERMEDIATE, ADVANCED POST Certificates) And tell us in comparison how those salaries match up to neighboring cities like Santa Clara PD (who make far more money than a SJPD cop). Tell the people how these politicians add in your healthcare (benefit package) as income when in reality its not. Tell them how much is left over after they pay FED/STATE income taxes on their paycheck, pay into their retirement plan, pay for healthcare, pay for life insurance plans (in case they don’t make it home from their shift and families need money) not to mention, rent/mortgage, gasoline, food, auto/home insurances, all life expenses that we all pay (cell phone/groceries, cable TV, clothing etc… I’ll bet the actual NET bi-monthly income (pay check) is $2000 clear without overtime. imaging if your rent or mortgage is $2,000 or $3,000 per month. Doesn’t leave a whole lot extra for the other bills. Now you know why these officers are working a ton of overtime and pay jobs. Same goes for the fire department as well. The CSJ is being disingenuous.
The truth of the matter is the San Jose Police Department, even at its highest employment of around 1400, was still the lowest officer per capita of any major city in the United States. Ever since Lying Liccardo entered into San Jose Politics 15 years ago his focus has never been on public safety. Unless, of course, it was to decimate a once nationally renowned agency.
The City of San Jose was known as the safest big city in the entire U.S. for years. Then Chuck Reed and Lyin Liccardo enacted Measure B and drove away over 500 officers from the ranks of the PD. The department has never fully recovered. Now Shufflin Sam wants to name his replacement in junior councilman No Plan Mahan. I say enough of the Reed/Liccardo family tree!!
Say No to No-Plan Mahan and Vote yes for Chavez!!
Do your part to make San Jose the Safest Big City in America once again!!!
Sam Liccardo sucked as an attorney, got worse as a council member, and is now so completely out of touch as mayor. It’s a shame that the residents, business owners, and students of the city have to suffer from his failed leadership and will continue to be victimized at a even greater rate. Lyin Liccardo hides when the data isn’t beneficial to him, he manipulates numbers and claims false successes. Maybe he needs a math tutor to help him figure out simple addition and subtraction when it comes to salary scales and staffing, or lack thereof. The people of this town are tired of his disastrous rule, he can go pal up with Rufus Reed again and gouge folks over land use rules. We are craving a veteran presence that actually cares about people, has the knowledge to develop a plan, and the integrity to follow through even when the results may be ugly. Cindy Chavez has the tools to help pull this ship away from the iceberg and hopefully direct us to smoother sailing than Sham Sam. As for little Matty Mahan, it’s cute when kids want to solve big boy problems, he needs to just stay at the kids table and let the adults face the issues that Lyccardo created. God bless the men and women who still have the courage to pin on a badge to protect the SJ community.
No surprise a union would be asking for more pay & benefits and power – and advocating for a candidate that will pay patronage to that union.
Politicians are quick to unaccountably dole out taxpayers hard earned income to unions for support to get elected and those politicians are usually long gone before the bills come due for future taxpayers.
Back in 2012 there was a dire need for Public Sector Pension reforms and that need still exists today as future debt is built up when Public Officials approve unrealistic union contracts – either due to patronage or union extortion of taxpayers.
CA still has the largest Public Pension Debt of any state – growing larger as the Stock Market falls amid interest rate hikes due to record breaking inflation, recession and stagflation on the horizon.
“Report: At $1.5 Trillion, CA Has Nation’s Largest Public Pension Debt Load” (June 2022, CA Center Square).
Cindy Chavez is the typical tax & spend politician, and will only grow the debt further with handouts to unions and special interests with No Solution for the multitude of problems that have only gotten worse in the 24+ years she has be living large off taxpayer incomes.
SJPD pension is not PERS. The City of San Jose has a separate pension fund from the state of CA and the City of San Jose is not short on money. Capital of Silicon Valley can afford a sufficiently staffed, well paid and trained PD. It just has different priorities.
Amusing but misleading when the spin comments try to claim Cindy Chavez has ‘solutions’ and a ‘track record’ that supports Policing and the Safety of Our Communities – just the opposite is true.
The SJ Spotlight has a record of who Cindy Chavez advocates for, and how her stances will impact our already dangerous, dirty, and crime ridden streets and parks.
Chavez can say she wants to hire more Police but what is in print, over and over again, is her policies & votes that return criminals to the streets over and over again.
Think before you vote, but know that a vote for Cindy Chavez is Not for Safety,
Not for Victims of Crime and Not for Effective Policing –
at most it is more patronage to another union (in this case the Police Union) for some
future ‘return’ to her, on her ‘investment’ of our tax dollars to meet the union’s demands.
Cindy Chavez, along with Susan Ellenberg, have been at the root of the increase in neighborhood crime, robbery, thefts, assaults, drug dealing, looting, shoplifting, vagrancy, public indecency, etc.
They have continually advocated for policies making Police Work more Difficult and Less Productive,
from $0 Bails, Revolving Door Jails and Felons & Criminals released back into Our Communities,
degrading the Quality of Life in Santa Clara County.
(SJS, 22 Sep 2021) : “Ellenberg and Supervisor Cindy CHAVEZ recently asked the county attorney to explore ways to Reduce the Jail Population.”
“Ellenberg, along with Supervisor Cindy Chavez, brought forth a proposal to explore ways to explore the criminal legal system, …. in an effort to reduce jail populations …”
(SJS, 01 Nov 2021): Cindy Chavez prioritizes criminals over Victims.
“Focusing on equity is essential…”
“….priority is to invest in Community-Based Alternatives to the Criminal-Legal System and to continue to Reduce the Population of People who are (In Jail) Incarcerated (ie. $0 No Bail) – which is about 80% of the total population in custody.”
(SJS, 25 Jan 2022): “The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to construct a 500-inmate maximum security jail … Supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Cindy CHAVEZ Voted Against the new Jail.”
“Defund the Police” is not only accomplished by cutting dollars from a budget,
as observed nationally by an exodus of experienced Law Enforcement personnel,
but by making the “work” of Policing Not Worth the Pay at Any Level.
We need to go to a PERS pension. And we need to get a bare minimum 8% pensionable raise over the next two years. Also the city wants to buy our comp banks down to 240 hrs from 480 hrs. And then pay us each $5,000. That just a clever way of disguising the fact that we’re gonna get taxed to death on the lump sum and the buy down. So the city wants to take away our time off and work us harder. And we’re very understaffed and underpaid. It makes sense why people are leaving SJPD to go to other places such as Santa Clara PD. I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about leaving. I don’t know where Sam gets his numbers but there not correct.
I can tell you were over worked as I see the mandatory overtime growing in number of officers that are required to hold over to the next shift are growing each week. It start with a few mando hold overs to close to 10 to the most I’ve seen is 12 mando holdovers. And working overtime is almost required to support yourself out here. Basic pay check alone gets me a tank of gas and a few of my bills paid. On paper it says we’re gonna make over 6 figures but our net pay isn’t even close to it. We get ABSOLUTELY GAPPED in state and federal taxes as well as have we seen how much it is to rent a house/ apartment here in the South Bay? It’s not realistic to pay $3,600 a month for a studio apartment. I’m not even gonna talk about buying a house as those prices aren’t anything short of criminal. I don’t understand how we could have a mayor who says we want police but behind closed doors he wants us to work harder for less. He doesn’t care about police or fire and he only wants to make it to the next level of his political career and public safety persons are paying for it with the incredibly long hrs. We’re paying for it with our bodies, mental health, time away from families, and most definitely our paychecks. Sam is like a football coach asking “his team” to go out on the field with 7 while the other team has the standard 11. And the other team doesn’t have to play by the rules as we do. And he expects us to win. No way could we ever win in an environment like that.