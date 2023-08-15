Up Against the Wall: Three-day City Workers’ Strike Postponed Until Tuesday San Jose City Council Vote

Unions representing a majority of San Jose city workers today postponed for 24 hours their plans to shut down most non-emergency city services for three days, to give city council members one last chance to affirm a tentative agreement on new multi-year contracts worked out in an 11th-hour special closed session earlier in the day.

The city released this statement at 3:30pm Monday:

“The City of San Jose and the Municipal Employees' Federation (MEF) and International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local 21 (representing AEA, AMSP and CAMP) have reached conceptual terms.

“The union strike has been postponed for 24 hours pending tomorrow’s [Aug. 15] City Council closed session and approval of the terms.

“All city services, facilities and programs will be open and take place as normally scheduled on Tuesday.”

“We are confident that the city council will approve these terms,” the union coalition known as Staff Up San Jose wrote in a statement. “We are only pausing our strike until the council gives its formal approval (tomorrow).”

On Friday, MEF – the biggest union representing nearly 2,500 workers, was optimistic after an Aug. 10 mediation session, but warned of “poison pills” in the city’s latest offer.

On its website, the union reported:

“Encouragingly, the city finally demonstrated movement toward our position, signaling that our collective efforts are making a difference.

“However, it's important to note that this movement was not a step all the way toward the middle ground we've been seeking from them. As a result, we were unable to accept the offer presented to us. City administrators continue to plant poison pills within the agreement and leave out key tenets.

“The good news is that we are getting closer, and this progress can be attributed to our unwavering determination and the preparations we've made for a possible strike.”

“We are confident that our persistence will lead to winning for us and for the public services we deliver to our community.”

Nearly 4,500 San Jose city employees remained poised Monday to go on a three-day-strike, citing chronic understaffing and low pay.

The action would be the first wide scale strike among San Jose city employees in more than 40 years.

The unions and the city have been negotiating for months and the workers have been working without a contract since it expired in late June.

The unions are seeking a 7% pay increase, and complain that many city departments are understaffed. The city in June said its final pay offer was 5% the first year of the contract, 4% the second, and 3% the third.

The vote to strike Aug. 15-17 was announced Aug. 7 at a rally with city workers, representatives of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 21 and the Municipal Employees' Federation-American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local in front of San Jose City Hall.

The Municipal Employers Federation gave these instructions to its members on its website – instructions put on hold for 24 hours, which could be moot if the council agrees in public to the terms it agreed to today in private.

“The strike will begin on Tuesday [Aug. 15], at 6am, ending on Friday, August 18, at 5:59am.

“For shift workers, no one will leave work or report to work mid-shift (more details to come for people working swing and night shifts).

“Everyone must plan to attend one of the daily picket locations each day.

“There are a few different options for each day. Day one is a more extended day. The remaining two days will be shorter in length.”

The unions represent a majority of the city’s workforce.

“We are committed to negotiating a deal that's fair to everyone -- our workers and our residents who rely on the essential services our city provides,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan in a statement. “But the hard truth is, this money has to come from somewhere. If my council colleagues want to go beyond our last, best and final offer of a 5% raise next year, they will have to identify which core city services they are willing to cut.”