Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose

Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35.

At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in south San Jose on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect is unidentified and remains at large. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Nearly seven hours later, at the other end of the city, at approximately 2:28pm, officers responded to the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway on a report that a person had been shot.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics used life-saving measures at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital. Shortly after arriving the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect in this homicide also is unidentified and remains at large. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.