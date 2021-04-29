Woman Pedestrian Killed by Car Crash in San Jose Wednesday

An adult woman who was using a walker to get across Monterey Highway died on Wednesday night after she was hit by a car, San Jose Police said.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Monterey Highway around 8:30pm on Wednesday where they found the driver and vehicle had fled the scene.

Police said the driver fled the scene immediately after the crash and are investigating the case as the driver and vehicle are still unknown.

When police arrived, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Her death marks the 15th fatal traffic collision and 16th victim of this year. This is also the third auto-vs-pedestrian collision of 2021.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the county’s medical examiner as they are still confirming her identity.

Police are asking those with information on this collision to contact the San Jose Police Departments Traffic Investigations Unit at 408.277.4654.