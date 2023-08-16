San Jose Police Officer Wounded at Scene of Domestic Incident

A San Jose police officer was shot this morning while responding to a report of a family disturbance in downtown San Jose, according to police.

The female officer was hospitalized and the shooter had not been apprehended as of 1:15pm. Police said the suspect was "contained" and surrounded by officers in a downtown neighborhood next to O'Connor Park.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8am, when San Jose police officers contacted residents at an apartment near Auzerais Avenue and Race Street, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted residents at the door and immediately began taking gunfire,” and one officer was wounded, the San Jose Police Department reported on social media.

In 11am statement on social media, Mayor Matt Mahan revealed the officer was a woman: "I am praying for the swift recovery of our officer who was shot this morning while responding to a domestic violence call. She is currently at the hospital, and my thoughts are with her family during this unimaginably difficult time."

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital after the shooting and an update on her condition was not available. San Jose police did not say whether anyone else was injured and were asking people to avoid the area.

Media on the scene reported that at 10:40am police could be heard using a bullhorn or other amplified sound source to order someone to come outside and surrender.

"The scene is still very active," police spokesperson Jorge Garibay said at an 11am press conference. Neighbors have been evacuated, he said.

Traffic was shut down in the area between West San Carlos Street and Parkmoor Avenue.

Bay City News contributed to this report.