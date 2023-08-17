Female San Jose Police Officer in Critical Condition One Day after Being Shot by Suspect

A 10-year veteran San Jose police officer was reported in critical but stable condition today in a San Jose Hospital, fighting for her life after being shot Wednesday at a downtown San Jose apartment complex.

The female officer has not been identified. Police Chief Anthony Mata today said on social media that he and his officers “are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from our community and understand that this shocking incident takes a heavy toll on all of us.”

“We ask you to keep our brave sister officer in our prayers for a speedy recovery,” he said. “The response yesterday by countless members of this department to the attempted murder of our sister officer was swift, courageous and commendable.”

In an emotional briefing Wednesday evening, Mata said he was both “angry and grateful” following what he called a “heinous and cowardly act” Wednesday morning.

In that briefing he praised the heroism of the wounded officer’s partner for “an act of undeniable courage that few of us will ever experience.”

“WIthout hesitation or consideration for himself, the officer’s partner extracted the victim officer from the line of fire to a place of safety where he began to treat her injuries.”

Today, he also said, “We are incredibly grateful for the San Jose Fire personnel and medical staff, the neighboring agencies and community support, who were all there when we needed them.”

Police late Wednesday identified the suspect who shot the San Jose police officer Wednesday morning as a 44-year-old convicted felon on active probation, Gabriel Carreras, who lived at the apartment where the shooting occurred.

At about 8:20am, two officers went to the 1300 block of Auzerais Avenue to investigate a report of a family disturbance. A woman told police dispatchers that her husband was drunk and tried to hit her. At a briefing Wednesday evening, Mata said the suspect had allegedly broken down their bathroom door.

The two-story condominium complex that Carreras shared with the woman – who told dispatchers she was the suspect’s wife – had an enclosed stairway leading up to a balcony that served as the primary entrance into the residence.

When the officers announced themselves, Mata said Carreras came out onto the balcony landing, and "from a position of concealment, discharged a firearm," striking the female officer, according to Mata. She was struck by a single bullet that hit outside of the protection of her bulletproof vest, police said.

Police said Wednesday that the suspect then barricaded himself into the residence, resulting in a nearly five-hour standoff, Mata said. The suspect's wife left the apartment about 10am unharmed, police said.

Carreras was taken into custody a little after 1:15pm without incident, and was led away in handcuffs. He is to appear in court on Friday.

Mata said Carreras has an extensive criminal history and is barred from possessing a firearm because of a felony conviction.

"I'm tired and angry that violence and firearms in the hands of those who shouldn't have them continue to be present in our communities, putting everyone in danger," he said Wednesday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.