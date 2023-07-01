Two San Jose Men Arrested after Fire and Seizure of Tons of Illegal Fireworks

San Jose police today announced the arrests of two men and seizure of about 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks following a fire that caused significant damage at a storage facility earlier this month.

Anthony Dasilva, 45, and Nathaniel Valassis, 25, both San Jose residents, were arrested Thursday after an investigation into the June 14 fire at a Public Storage building at 88 Blossom Hill Road, according to police.

Police said a large amount of illegal fireworks in one of the storage units caused the building to catch fire and resulted in everything stored inside to be destroyed.

Investigators in the days after the fire found several other storage units with more illegal fireworks and identified Dasilva and Valassis as the suspects.

As a result of various search warrants served in the case, police said they found the 38,000 pounds of fireworks, more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine for sale, more than 200 grams of cocaine for sale, marijuana for sale, about $4,800 in cash and a semi-automatic firearm. Dasilva and Valassis were booked into county jail.