Firefighters: Leave The Fireworks to The Experts

Fire agencies throughout Santa Clara County are urging the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals to avoid injury and fire as the Fourth of July approaches.

Nationally, illegal fireworks cause more than 10,000 emergency room-treated injuries each year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Community members are encouraged to attend professional fireworks displays hosted throughout Santa Clara County this Fourth of July.

“Each year serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occur from wildfires sparked by fireworks,” Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit Chief George Huang said. “Large grass crops and dry vegetation increase the threat for devastating fires throughout all of California. It is imperative that we as a community be vigilant and take all precautions necessary to make this a safe Fourth of July and fire year.”

Santa Clara County Fire Chief Suwanna Kerdkaew said the wet winter fueled the potential for dangerous fires this season.

“The record rainfall has helped the grass and brush grow in dramatic amounts,” Kerdkaew said. “As summer heats up and the vegetation quickly dries, the high fire hazard conditions can create a potentially dangerous or deadly situation with only one spark from firework activity.”