Fourth of July Fireworks Sites Announced, as Agencies Warn of Dangers of Illegal Celebrations

Public fireworks shows return to seven traditional sites in Santa Clara on the Fourth of July, as county fire officials warn of the dangers of illegal fireworks, from fires to injuries.

In addition to the Discovery Meadow at the San Jose Children’s Museum and Almaden Lake Park in San Jose, public fireworks displays are scheduled for sites in Cupertino, Gilroy, Milpitas, Mountain View, Morgan Hill and Santa Clara, according to county officials.

Meanwhile, fire agencies throughout Santa Clara County have partnered to remind residents that fireworks are “illegal, dangerous and can result in fires and injuries that are easily preventable.”

Fines will be issued to anyone using, possessing, storing, or selling illegal fireworks. Santa Clara County’s ‘social host’ Fireworks Ordinance holds property owners responsible for the illegal use of fireworks on their property.

This year, the danger of fireworks-caused fires is extreme, the agencies said in a joint statement.

“For the past several years we have been experiencing and continue to face unprecedented drought conditions and an ever increasing and very serious wildfire risk,” said Santa Clara County Fire Chief Suwanna Kerdkaew. “We need the public's awareness and assistance more than ever. Help us prevent wildfires.”

A countywide public outreach and education campaign began June 23 to educate residents that when it comes to fireworks, “It’s Not Worth It” and illegal use can result in dangerous fires and serious injuries. Cities and towns throughout the county will focus efforts on enforcement. Community members are encouraged to report the use of illegal fireworks through the process determined by their home city or town.

“San José has experienced nearly 90 fireworks-related fires over the last two Independence Day holidays,” said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. “Each of these fires caused property and environmental damage that was 100% preventable. If you see illegal fireworks being used in San José, help us hold violators accountable by reporting the activity online or by calling 311.”

“California has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal fireworks,” said CAL FIRE SCU Unit Chief George Huang. “Large grass crops and abundant vegetation increase the threat for devastating wildfires throughout all of California and that is why we must take all precautions for this upcoming fire year.”

“Leave it to the professionals and watch the show at Great America after spending the day picnicking at Central Park!” saod Chief Ruben Torres of the Santa Clara City Fire Department. Wherever the community celebrates, Santa Clara County fire chiefs also asked that the public be careful to maintain roadway access for emergency vehicles.

Professional public fireworks displays planned on the Fourth of July include:

San Jose:

Discovery Meadow (180 Woz Way), 9:30pm

Almaden Lake Regional Park (6099 Winfield Boulevard), 9:15pm

Cupertino:

Creekside Park (10455 Miller Avenue), 9:30pm

Gilroy:

Gilroy High School (750 W. 10th Street), 9:30pm

Milpitas:

Milpitas Sports Center (1325 E. Calaveras Boulevard), 9pm

Mountain View:

Shoreline Amphitheater (One Amphitheatre Parkway), 8pm

Morgan Hill:

Outdoor Sports Complex (16500 Condit Road), 9:45pm

Santa Clara:

Great America (4701 Great America Parkway), 9:45pm