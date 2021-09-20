Trio Accused of Targeting Asian Women in Muggings Nabbed by San Jose Police

Dozens of local Asian-American victims of robbery and assault can breathe a little easier, with news today that San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation involving a “prolific robbery crew” that targeted Asian victims.

The San Jose investigators, with help from the Hayward Police Department, initiated the crackdown on Sept. 7. One day later, two suspects were located and arrested in San Jose, police said.

During apprehension efforts to arrest one suspect, Anthony Michael Robinson, 24, of Stockton, he , fled in a vehicle, ran a red light, and collided with another vehicle, injuring a two-year-old child and her father. Robinson and Derje Damon Blanks, 23, of San Jose were booked in Santa Clara County Jail for over 70 counts of felony robbery.

Last Thursday, Sept. 16, Cameron Alonzo Moody, 27, of East Palo AltoMoody was located and arrested in Union City. Two loaded firearms were recovered, one of them a “ghost gun.”

Moody was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for a multitude of felony robbery charges.

“These three suspects worked in concert to commit dozens of robberies throughout the Bay Area, many in San Jose,” San Jose police said in a statement. “Asian females were frequently targeted, and many of them were injured during the robberies.”

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen added hate crime enhancements to these cases.

“I want to thank all of our department members, as well as the outside agencies, who assisted with this long and complex investigation. Thanks to their hard work there are three less predators targeting members of our community. We are sensitive to the hate aspect targeting Asian females,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata.

“We have tenacious investigators, and a dedicated apprehension team that was tasked with bringing these suspects to justice.”