Trio Accused of Targeting Asian Women in Muggings Nabbed by San Jose Police

Dozens of local Asian-American victims of robbery and assault can breathe a little easier, with news today that San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation involving a “prolific robbery crew” that targeted Asian victims.
The San Jose investigators, with help from the Hayward Police Department, initiated the crackdown on Sept. 7. One day later, two suspects were located and arrested in San Jose, police said.
During apprehension efforts to arrest one suspect, Anthony Michael Robinson, 24, of Stockton, he , fled in a vehicle, ran a red light, and collided with another vehicle, injuring a two-year-old child and her father. Robinson and Derje Damon Blanks, 23, of San Jose were booked in Santa Clara County Jail for over 70 counts of felony robbery.
Last Thursday, Sept. 16, Cameron Alonzo Moody, 27, of East Palo AltoMoody was located and arrested in Union City. Two loaded firearms were recovered, one of them a “ghost gun.”
Moody was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for a multitude of felony robbery charges.
“These three suspects worked in concert to commit dozens of robberies throughout the Bay Area, many in San Jose,” San Jose police said in a statement. “Asian females were frequently targeted, and many of them were injured during the robberies.”
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen added hate crime enhancements to these cases.
“I want to thank all of our department members, as well as the outside agencies, who assisted with this long and complex investigation. Thanks to their hard work there are three less predators targeting members of our community. We are sensitive to the hate aspect targeting Asian females,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata.
“We have tenacious investigators, and a dedicated apprehension team that was tasked with bringing these suspects to justice.”
I hope these 3 White Supremacists get convicted to the full extent of the law.
Former President Trump and his followers have spread so much Asian Hate – maybe these fellows were motivated by a fear of the “Trump” vaccine and the threat of catching COVID.
The three suspects are African-American.
Call them a “prolific robbery crew”. Call them suspects. You can even call them predators.
But don’t dare call them black.
ASIAN LIVES MATTER!
Good work SJPD! Thank you!! Can we hire some traffic cops now too? The red light runners are killing people.
Kudos to CA Patriot. I won’t even call you clever, but you did expose SJI’s hypocrisy(and got them to bite). Although, SJI isn’t on an island of their own, the media is universally dishonest and very selective in their reporting.
I am curious how this whole ‘hate crime’ angle will play out.
Will CA Patriot’s white supremacist robbery crew spend serious time in prison, or will they be out again before Christmas?
How come Barry Holtzclaw is granted the privilege of responding specifically to an individual commenter but the rest of us aren’t?
Yet another (admittedly trivial) example of the way the left likes to divide and categorize people.
PS- I KNEW the perps were Black before I’d read half the headline. I guess that makes me a white Supremacist- a transgression far worse than robbing and harming helpless Asian American women. Throw ME in jail! Please! Spare these poor underserved minority members who were undoubtedly just trying to feed their families.