Ulta Beauty Agrees to Settle Toxic Waste Lawsuit Brought by Santa Clara District Attorney

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen joined nine other Bay Area prosecutors Monday in announcing they have reached a settlement with the cosmetics company Ulta Beauty for District attorneys from Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties were part of a lawsuit against Ulta Beauty Inc. that included a total of 34 district attorneys and city attorneys across the state.
According to the complaint filed by the district and city attorneys, Ulta Beauty stores across the state frequently handled flammable, reactive, toxic and corrosive materials like cosmetics, fragrances, nail polish and electronics and allegedly improperly disposed of them in standard trash containers and dumpsters rather than transporting them to a designated, legal hazardous waste facility.
The complaint also alleges that Ulta Beauty stores failed to properly document and store hazardous waste materials or train employees to handle and dispose of them.
As part of the settlement, Ulta will be required to pay $752,000 in fines and implement a compliance program to ensure its stores properly dispose of hazardous materials in the future.
“Companies must be held responsible for business practices that pose a harm to the environment,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. “Ulta was cooperative throughout the investigation and in correcting the issues.”
Ulta Beauty has 161 stores in California.
Please tell me that this is a joke.
It’s not that this isn’t a good thing.
But I have been begging Mr. Rosen for the last year and a half to give me relief from being poisoned by an attorney who sex trafficked my children. This attorney is trying to pressure me to take actions in a case that Mr. Rosen has filed against me.
Instead of enrolling me in Cal-WRAP or dropping the charges, he is making me choose between not allowing my children to be sexually abused and not getting assaulted.
Look what willful and intentional toxic assaults have done to me:
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=djlR-OukLOZPTLUfsghwXA
The attorney doesn’t even try to hide it. She keeps directing me to her social media posts:
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=EhLnlkvvqPkZFSY1FOAhUw
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=QT71CMtAUwzzmSoBGkNJMg
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=ntte2lL9yvZENuHs_zifZw
I have forwarded all of this to the District Attorney’s Office. I included police reports, the names of two doctors who could corroborate poisonings, and many other details.
I have posted these details on numerous occasions.
The attorney has said that she has “lost a lot of business” because of some previous accusations that she defrauded me and allowed my 13 year old son to be molested.
Said attorney previously sued someone for falsely stating that she misappropriated about $2000.
In order to be fair to the attorney, I will email her a screenshot of this web page and URL – in case she would like to respond. (emailed to [email protected])