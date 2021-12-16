Community Tips Lead to Arrests in Hate-Crime Robberies of Asian-Americans in San Jose

San Jose police announced the arrest of six men, accusing them of committing dozens of robberies, burglaries and thefts since last year, including many that targeted people of Asian descent.

The suspects have been charged for more than 70 cases that occurred between October 2020 and this September, and hate crime enhancements have been added because the men allegedly frequently targeted Asian females who ended up injured in robberies, police said in a Dec.15 statement.

The six have been identified as Anthony Robinson, 24, of Stockton; Cameron Moody, 27, of East Palo Alto; Derje Blanks, 23, of San Jose; Hassani Ramsey, 24, of Oakland; Clarence Jackson, 21, of East Palo Alto; and Malik Short, 21, of Tracy, according to police.

Many firearms, including a ghost gun, were also recovered as part of the investigation.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata, in a news release, thanked his department and the other agencies that assisted in a “long and complex investigation. Thanks to their hard work, there are six less predators targeting members of our community.”

In the fall of 2021, the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation involving a prolific robbery crew that targeted victims of Asian descent; Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies.

The six suspects committed over 70 incidents of robbery, burglary, and theft between October 2020 and September 2021, police said.

“Criminals who wish to target you because of your ethnicity, or your gender, will be met with the tenacity of the finest police officers, detectives, and attorneys in the nation, and this case is a great example of that,” Mata said in the statement.

“The success of this complex investigation would not have been possible without community involvement,” Mata said. “Many witnesses came forward and victims provided valuable information that assisted in identifying this prolific group.”Anyone with information, or victims of unreported incidents associated to these suspects, is asked to contact Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department's Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.