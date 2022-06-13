Three Dead After Early Morning Shooting in North San Jose

A lone gunman apparently shot himself early Sunday after shooting two others in the parking of a North San Jose apartment complex, San Jose police reported later in the day.

A police statement reported that at approximately 1am Sunday, June 12, officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle, east of North 1st Street and north of the Montague Expressway, on a call that multiple people had been shot.

When officers arrived, police said they located two adult male victims and one adult female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the adult male suspect and the adult female victim were in a domestic dispute in the parking lot area, according to police.

An “uninvolved male” attempted to intervene, and the suspect shot the man at least once and then shot the female as well. The suspect was found at the scene deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation Sunday evening.

The identity of the deceased victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

The deaths were the city's 15th and 16th homicides of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the police department’s homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: [email protected] and/or [email protected]