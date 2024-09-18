Santa Clara County Creek Cleanup Day is This Saturday

Santa Clara County doesn’t have a “coast,” strictly speaking, but it does have important watersheds that empty into the Bay, which empties into the ocean.

California Coastal Cleanup Day will be a busy day in Santa Clara County, on Saturday, from 9am to 12pm. The event will include multiple locations, including:

San Thomas Aquino Creek, Santa Clara

Upper Penitencia Creek, San Jose

Guadalupe River, Alviso

Stevens Creek, Mountain View

The California Coastal Cleanup Day is an international effort to protect the ocean, watersheds, and wildlife from trash and debris. Volunteers work together to clean areas around local waterways.

Last year, more than 1,880 volunteers helped clean the creeks, picking up 55,010 pounds of trash and cleaning 60.75 miles of creeks and streams. Visit Santa Clara County Parks to volunteer to keep creeks clean.