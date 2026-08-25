Survey Favors Renaming Park Plaza de San José by Wide Margin

Participants in a survey to rename Plaza de Cesar Chavez have decisively chosen “Plaza de San José” to become the park’s new name.

“It was overwhelming,” said Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services spokesman Ed Bautista.

The ranked choice survey, promoted via QR codes and announcements, chose Plaza de San José by about 2-to-1 over the next highest vote getter, Bautista said.

“The extraordinary response from our community reflects how deeply San Joséans care about this historic gathering place,” Mayor Matt Mahan said when the poll was released.

The park at the center of downtown San Jose was known as Plaza Park before it was renamed in 1993 after the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.

Earlier this year, the city troweled cement over the engraved stage name following allegations of sexual misconduct which were uncovered and confirmed by close associates, including Dolores Huerta.

Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services staff is scheduled to present recommendations to the Parks and Recreation Commission on Sept.2. The recommendations will then go to the City Council to approve the renaming.

The plaza is Northern California’s oldest public plaza and home to many signature events, including Christmas in the Park, Music in the Park, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Fountain Blues and Brews Festival and Silicon Valley Pride.