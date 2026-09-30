License Plate Reader Leads San Jose Detectives to Home Invasion Suspects in Texas

San Jose detectives used an automated license plate reader in South San Jose to track down and arrest two Texas men who had posed as delivery workers to conduct multiple crimes in the South Bay.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Damian Vielma, 20, and Jeremiah Clybourn, 19, and on Sept. 24 arrested the pair in Dallas, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Jose Police Department Covert Response Unit.

While serving the search warrant at the home of the two men, detectives said they found evidence of crimes, along with various firearms, including the firearm used in a San Jose incident.

On Sept. 5, at approximately 9:30pm, San José Police Department patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance at a residence located in south San José. Two male subjects were seen via a home surveillance camera attempting to deliver a package when one of male subjects wearing a ski mask brandished a firearm. The two subjects fled the area in a vehicle prior to the arrival of the officers.

San Jose Robbery Unit detectives began an investigation into the attempted home invasion and, utilizing Automated License Plate Reader data, were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle. This led to their arrest in Texas less than three weeks later.

During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence linking the suspects to multiple crimes spanning various jurisdictions, including the city of Atherton. In the incidents, the suspects posed as delivery personne typically and targeted victims with a high amount of crypto wealth.

The suspects Vielma and Suspect Clybourn booked into the Dallas County Jail for multiple crimes, including attempted robbery, stolen vehicle, and firearm-related crimes. They are awaiting extradition back to Santa Clara County.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.