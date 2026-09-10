Azerbaijan Man Admits Submitting $137M in Bogus Medicare Claims Using Fake Sunnyvale Company

Sevindik Huseynov, a citizen of Azerbaijan, pleaded guilty in federal court today to three counts of health care fraud in connection with a $137 million scheme targeting Medicare Advantage Programs.

Huseynov, 48, formerly of Sunnyvale, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2025. Under a plea agreement, Huseynov pleaded guilty to three counts of health care fraud.

In pleading guilty, Huseynov, who was the Chief Executive Officer of a fraudulent durable medical equipment (DME) company, Vonyes Inc., allegedly based on Sunnyvale, admitted to aiding and abetting a scheme to submit thousands of fraudulent claims to Medicare Advantage organizations, according to federal prosecutors.

The claims were submitted on behalf of unsuspecting beneficiaries and sought reimbursement for medical equipment such as wound dressings and orthotic braces. Beginning in January 2025 and continuing until Huseynov was arrested on June 17, 2025, he participated in the scheme with other individuals in the United States and abroad to submit large volumes of claims to organizations offering Medicare Part C benefit plans, according to prosecutors.

In total, Huseynov, through Vonyes, sought reimbursements of at least $137 million from Medicare Advantage plans for medical equipment that was not provided, not needed by patients, and not authorized by a medical provider.

Prosecutors said Huseynov admitted to receiving reimbursement checks for $2.8 million and depositing those checks in Vonyes bank accounts he set up. After the money was deposited, Huseynov wired most of the money to bank accounts in Hong Kong.

Huseynov is currently in federal custody. Huseynov’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2. Huseynov faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for health care fraud.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.