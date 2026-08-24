San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York was arrested over the weekend in Ohio and pleaded no contest today to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools.
According to the Associated Press and numerous Ohio and national media, York was arrested Sunday at a mobile home park in East Palestine, Ohio, and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
He was sentenced to one day in jail for both offenses to be served concurrently and was credited with one day served when he pleaded no contest this morning. He also was fined $1,150 and ordered to complete an online course.
Media reported that court records show that York initially was charged with engaging in prostitution, but prosecutors amended that to disorderly conduct.
York was born and raised in Youngstown, a 30-minute drive from East Palestine and still has a home in the area.
York is the nephew of former 49ers majority owner Edward J DeBartolo Jr. York took day-to-day control of the 49ers in 2008 when he became the team’s CEO. After acquiring his mother’s shares, he became the team’s principal owner in 2024.
According to the New York Post, court documents say York responded to an ad on a website and “arranged to have sexual activity with [a] female in exchange for $140.” York was later arrested at a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The East Palestine Police Department and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were involved in the arrest.
Jed York was once a guest speaker of Rotary Club of San Jose, the same club that refused in 2024 to hear then Stanford professor Jay Bhattacharya, an author of the Great Barrington Declaration and now current director of the federal NIH.
York should have taken the Fifth, like Fauci.
York has engaged in inside teading, campaign fraud with Mike Honda in 2020, backed Anthony Becker, a convicted felon for Mayor in 2024. York along Kevin Park and Anthony Becker have had a hatred for women elected officials. After relying on Lusa Gillmor in 2010 and 2012 to get tgexstadoum, York then renewed in an offer to fund a new soccer park. Though York pledged 15 grand for You Soccer a month ago, he has not come forth. York set up a phony non profit DANTA CLARA NOE
Criminal tools?
Locally, York’s criminal tool is Becker.
All over the national news. YORK has spent a decade as a political criminal with a twist3d hatred of Isa Gillmor. York is a spoiled child who aided in the rise and fall if Anthony Becker, a person who was convicted of perjury, one of only a dozen political officials in 250 ueard of America. York bankroll3d millions of dollars in dark money to destroy the balance of Santa Clara, a true Mayberry. Now York has been revealed a silly buyer if sex at a trailer park
Gillmor asked for one-third in 2013. One.
A 0lace for kids.
Her legendary father Gary called Santa Clara the Youth the Youth Sports Xapitol of the World.
York promised and then renewed and for thirteen years has led a political gang on the footing of Al Capone to bully voters.
Now York is seen at long last
A petty little solicitor of Naughty.