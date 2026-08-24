Jed York, 49ers Owner, Pleads No Contest to Ohio Misdemeanors

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York was arrested over the weekend in Ohio and pleaded no contest today to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools.

According to the Associated Press and numerous Ohio and national media, York was arrested Sunday at a mobile home park in East Palestine, Ohio, and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

He was sentenced to one day in jail for both offenses to be served concurrently and was credited with one day served when he pleaded no contest this morning. He also was fined $1,150 and ordered to complete an online course.

Media reported that court records show that York initially was charged with engaging in prostitution, but prosecutors amended that to disorderly conduct.

York was born and raised in Youngstown, a 30-minute drive from East Palestine and still has a home in the area.

York is the nephew of former 49ers majority owner Edward J DeBartolo Jr. York took day-to-day control of the 49ers in 2008 when he became the team’s CEO. After acquiring his mother’s shares, he became the team’s principal owner in 2024.

According to the New York Post, court documents say York responded to an ad on a website and “arranged to have sexual activity with [a] female in exchange for $140.” York was later arrested at a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The East Palestine Police Department and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were involved in the arrest.