San Jose Police Arrest 3 Adults and 5 Teens in Connection with Fatal Shooting near World Cup Entertainment Zone

San Jose Police announced the arrest of eight suspects – including five teenagers – in connection with a fatal shooting on June 28 near the primary entertainment zone for World Cup festivities in downtown San Jose.

Six of the suspects, including a 17-year-old juvenile, were charged with murder, while two others, including an 18-year-old female, were arrested for being accessories after the fact.

All suspects were arrested on Sept. 2, police said in a statement. The suspects, all from San Jose, were identified as: Izaiah Hernandez 18; Sabastian Saldana, 34; Ezequiel Mercado, 20; Nevaeh Luna-Rosales, 18; Jaden Diaz-Mejia, 18; Fabian Diaz-Gomez, 18; Johnny Picazo, 36; unidentified juvenile, 17.

On June 28 at 9:12pm, San José patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street.

Upon arrival, the officers found an unconscious adult male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers immediately began life-saving measures and summoned medical personnel to the scene, where they ultimately pronounced the victim dead at the site.

Police said that officers located a second adult male shooting victim several yards away and immediately began providing life-saving aid. Responding medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was later stabilized.

Detectives with the San Jose Homicide Unit were joined in their investigation by the Police Department’s Real Time Intelligence Center, and used a combination of investigative methods, including automated license plate reader technology and public safety cameras, which they said helped rapidly advance the investigation and identify the suspects’ vehicles.

Detectives identified Hernandez, Saldana, Mercado, Luna-Rosales, Diaz-Mejia, Diaz-Gomez, Picazo, and a juvenile male as suspects involved in the incident. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their residences.

On Sept. 2,, with the assistance of the Covert Response Unit, Special Operations MERGE Unit, Canine Unit, Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, and Metro Unit, detectives located and arrested all suspects except Mercado in the city of San José.Mercado was located and apprehended in the city of Los Gatos, police reported.

Hernandez, Mercado, Diaz-Mejia, Diaz-Gomez and Picazo were later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder. The juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for murder. Saldana and Luna-Rosales were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for “crimes related to accessory after the fact,” police reported.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the event remain under investigation. This incident was the city's 13th homicide of 2026.