Santa Clara County Says it Will Honor Huerta, Farmworkers, Not Chávez, on March 31

Santa Clara County officials today said that while continuing to recognize March 31 as an official holiday this year, it will use the day to honor the farmworker labor movement and Dolores Huerta rather than the late César Chávez, whose legend was tarnished this week by allegations of sexual abuse.

The county statement followed Wednesday's announcement by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan that the city was canceling all César Chávez Day events, in light of the sex abuse allegations.

In San Francisco, officials announced late Wednesday that because of the sexual abuse allegations against Chávez, the 2026 San Francisco event previously known as the Chavez Day Parade has been renamed the Dolores Huerta Parade and Festival, set for April 11.

Also Wednesday, the César Chávez Foundation yesterday said it is, “with the full support of the Chavez Family, ... actively engaging in a necessary conversation about our organization’s identity – one which we will approach with the seriousness, community input, and care it deserves.”

Huerta, who lives in Delano, this week announced shocking revelations that she was the victim of sexual abuse in the 1960s by Chavez, with whom she co-founded what became the United Farm Workers union.

“The annual César Chávez holiday has always been about much more than a single individual,” the county said in a joint statement by Board of Supervisors President Otto Lee, Vice President Sylvia Arenas, and County Executive James Williams. “It is a recognition of the broader movement for justice, dignity, and the rights of farmworkers and working people everywhere.”

The New York Times on Tuesday published the results of an investigation of allegations of decades of sexual abuse by Chávez. Two women told the Times that Chávez abused them for years starting when they were 12 or 13 years old. The Times report was based on on-the-record interviews with victims and was corroborated by interviews with over 60 aides, relatives, and union members, along with a review of union records, photographs, and audio recordings.

“The recent horrific allegations being shared by survivors are deeply disturbing and have prompted serious concern and reflection across our community,” the county leaders said in the joint statement. “In Santa Clara County, we believe survivors of gender-based violence and support their journey for healing and justice.”

“While the county will continue to recognize March 31 as an official holiday this year, we are choosing to focus our observance on honoring the farmworker movement that inspired a nation, including the bravery and leadership of Dolores Huerta,” the officials said. “We are committed to uplifting the dignity of all workers and celebrating the many contributions of our Latino/a and immigrant communities. We also honor the courage of the survivors who are speaking out.

“In the coming weeks, we plan to engage in a thoughtful conversation as a county and as a community about how this annual holiday can best reflect the values it represents and the movement for justice that inspired it.”

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.