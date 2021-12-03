Shop with a Cop Foundation to Give Kids Early Christmas on Saturday

Children and families in need will get an early dose of holiday cheer on Saturday, when the Shop with a Cop Foundation, San José Police Department and Target Corporation host the 14th Annual Heroes and Helpers Holiday gift and food distribution

The San José Police Department, San José Police Reserves, San José Communications, CSO’s, CHP, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s, Santa Clara Police, FBI, DEA, Campbell, West Valley College Dist. Police, Santa Clara Co. Park Rangers, CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, Los Altos, Milpitas, San Jose Crime Prevention and Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety are joining forces at this year’s even, from 10am to 1pm at the Scottish Rite Center: 2455 Masonic Drive, in San José.

The Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley works on behalf of law enforcement officers and the communities they serve locally “to shape strong partnerships and breakdown communication barriers; rebuilding trust through active engagement, education programs and outreach.”

For the past 14 years, the Shop with a Cop Foundation Silicon Valley has hosted more thanb 1,000 under-served children for a holiday shopping spree with local Bay Area police officers. For many of the children, this special opportunity becomes the only holiday experience they will have.

Some participants are selected from the Readers Are Leaders reading campaign at local elementary schools, where they “earn” their way to the shopping spree. Other children participating are living in traumatic crisis from the profound loss of a parent, domestic violence and other recent tragedies. Parents will also be given gift cards to purchase needed grocery items. Loaves & Fishes will be distributing warm food and non-perishable groceries to all families.

Because of COVID-19, the program has been modified with safety precautions in mind. This year will be a “no contact” event. Parents will drive up and pick up their gifts.

Through individual donations and with the financial support from the business community, Shop with a Cop SV was able to purchase all the gifts online from each child’s wish list.

On Dec. 4, uniformed police officers and community volunteers will distribute the bags of gifts, books and food. Each child was allotted a $100 Target gift card for the purchase of the gifts.

“As the pandemic continues to exacerbate inequities in our society, the demand to assist those in need has never been greater. Our local police officers want to help families during these challenging times. Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley is working to rebuild trust right here at home in the Bay Area,” said Darrell Cortez, Executive Director of Shop with a Cop Foundation SV.

Support for this special and unique event was sponsored by Target, San José Police Foundation, UPS, Bank of America, Chevron, Cardenas Markets, CEFCU, Meriwest Credit Union, Duran Construction, Excite, Compass, Almaden Super Lions, Pepsico, Mission City Fund, and Coca-Cola.