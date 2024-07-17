City of Santa Clara to Place $400M Infrastructure Bond on November Ballot

City of Santa Clara voters will be asked in November to approve a $400 million bond on the t to address more than $600 million in unfunded infrastructure needs.

The Santa Clara City Council approved the bond measure vote at Tuesday’s council meeting.

While the most immediate infrastructure needs total more than $600 million over the next five years, the total does not account for all unfunded needs in the city, accordion to a city press release. In 2024 Santa Clara received over $270 million in infrastructure requests from various departments with only $24 million available in the city’s Capital Projects Reserve.

“This bond measure, if approved by voters, is a substantial and much needed investment in our community,” said Mayor Lisa Gillmor in a statement. “We wanted to make sure the measure commits to specific projects so Santa Clarans know how the monies will be used, and that controls are in place to ensure maximum benefit to the City.”

In addition to the bond measure ordinance, a detailed expenditure plan with specific projects was adopted to ensure funds are committed to the following infrastructure project areas:

Streets and Transportation ($41,170,000): Projects include street resurfacing/rehabilitation and ADA improvements

Fire Stations and Emergency Response ($142,235,450): Projects include replacement and/or renovation of several fire stations and training facility renovation

Police Facilities ($43,987,500): Projects include training facility, Police Department facility and real-time crime center infrastructure

Parks, Libraries, Senior Center, and Aquatics Facilities ($115,258,750): Projects include renovation and expansion of all three libraries and Senior Center, renovation and/or replacement of community aquatic facilities, and renovation of park/playground facilities

Storm Drain System Improvements ($46,000,000): Projects include stormdrain system improvements and storm water retention basin remediation

Historic Buildings and Beautification ($9,200,000): Projects include street/median beautification and renovations to historic buildings

Bonds would be issued in phases to address prioritized needs. At full issue, the estimated annual levy would be $19 per $100,000 of assessed property value applicable to residential and business property owners and is expected to generate approximately $21,674,000 annually.

“This bond would provide a dedicated funding source for some of our most critical infrastructure needs,” says Councilmember Karen Hardy. “It was crucial for the council to get this measure in front of voters in November.”

The bond ordinance also includes a “transparency and accountability plan,” which codifies the accompanying spending plan, establishes a Community Oversight Committee to ensure compliance with bond requirements, and sets forth a strict process by which amendments can be made to the plan.

Among other requirements, bond expenditures would be subject to independent annual audits, and bond proceeds would be prohibited for use on Levi’s® Stadium improvements or within a half-mile of the stadium, except for improvements in residential neighborhoods within the half-mile radius.

The $400 million general obligation bond measure will be placed on the Nov. 5, general election ballot, requiring a two-thirds vote in favor to pass. A state ballot measure, Proposition 5, also on the November ballot, would lower the threshold needed for the bond measure to pass to 55%.

“We do know that the city’s current pay-as-you-go approach to funding infrastructure projects is untenable,” says City Manager Jovan Grogan. “We are very hopeful for this opportunity to place an infrastructure bond before Santa Clara voters.”

For more information, visit SantaClaraCA.gov/LocalFunding.