Nicaraguan Accused of Assaulting ICE Officers in San Jose

A federal grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old Nicaraguan national on charges of assaulting three U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers at an ICE facility in San Jose in May.

Morales was first charged in a May 2025 complaint. He made his initial appearance in federal court on June 4 and was remanded into custody at that time by U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen.

According to the indictment filed on June 12 and the May complaint, Francisco De-Jesus Morales, 25, a national of Nicaragua, allegedly assaulted three ICE deportation officers at an ICE facility in San Jose on May 2 as those officers attempted to take Morales into custody based on a warrant for Morales’ removal and deportation from the U.S.

“Our office will not tolerate any form of violence against the brave men and women who keep us safe. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the residents of the Northern District of California and supporting our law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian. “Those who use violence against federal officers should know that they will be met with the full force of the law.”

The complaint alleges that Morales physically resisted arrest and attempted to flee from the deportation officers, resulting in a struggle and injuries to Morales and the officers.

All three deportation officers and Morales received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the physical altercation. The deportation officers’ injuries include bruising, scrapes, an ankle stress fracture/strain, a chest contusion and a groin injury. The indictment charges Morales with forcibly assaulting one of the deportation officers, causing significant groin bruising, and with assaults of the other two officers. Morales is next scheduled to appear in district court on June 24 for arraignment on the indictment.

If convicted, Morales faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on one felony count, a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the second felony county, and one year in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of a misdemeanor assault charge.

