San Jose Police, CHP Defend Decisions to Divert Traffic During Cinco de Mayo

San Jose police officials today defended their “zero tolerance” policies enforced over the Cinco De Mayo weekend, saying that the Police Department’s “proactive policing” in place for 20 years continues to boost public safety and minimize criminal activity.

The statement released by Police Chief Anthony Mata included crime statistics that identified 115 arrests, 407 citations and seizure of six firearms associated with patrols May 5-7.

The report followed complaints from two local legislators that decisions by Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol to close multiple highway off-ramps in San Jose during the weekend were “racist targeting” and unnecessary violations of citizens’ constitutional rights.

Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, said in a statement: “Normal traffic controls are one thing -- but shutting down major highway access on the pretense of fear of multicultural celebrations of Cinco de Mayo is racist targeting, and blatantly unconstitutional.”

Caltrans and the CHP said the Friday through Sunday morning closures were necessary to shut down the ramps for traffic control and public safety during an organized Cinco De Mayo march through downtown San Jose.

The ramps were northbound and southbound U.S. Highway 101 at McKee Road, Julian Street, Santa Clara, and Story Road; southbound Interstate Highway 280 at McLaughlin Avenue; northbound I-280 at 10th and 11th Streets; and northbound state Highway 87 at Auzerais Avenue, Santa Clara Avenue, Julian Street and Taylor Street.

Some city streets also were closed.

Patrol units last weekend were deployed “to minimize traffic gridlock, allow emergency vehicles access to roadways and proactively ensure public safety,” said the police report released today. “City street diversions only occurred when it was deemed necessary to lessen the impact of vehicular traffic in areas already impacted with significant pedestrian and vehicular congestion.”

“Due to ongoing staffing shortages to the department, operational plans also included leveraging the use of road closures and other traffic diversions to limit further traffic congestion and to prevent delays in response times to address any criminal activity. Similar closures and diversions have been utilized during other major events that draw large crowds throughout the city. The purpose is to ensure traffic continues to flow and community members can celebrate these events safely.”

The Police Department report said they have been closing streets and diverting traffic to manage Cinco de Mayo traffic and crowd control for nearly 20 years.

“Although the deployment of these measures are not new, the department recognizes the need to communicate these closures earlier,” the report said. “In the future, we will strive to announce any planned responses to large scale events with enough advanced notice to ensure that the community and our elected officials have adequate notice to prepare accordingly.”

“As the Cinco de Mayo celebration comes to a close, many events were peaceful and a majority of community members and visitors lawfully enjoyed the cultural celebration that has been a San José tradition for decades,” said the police department report.

“We proudly embrace and understand the significance this celebration holds for residents and visitors, and plan accordingly to ensure everyone can enjoy it safely. As in years past, the department took preventative measures to ensure the community could celebrate safely. In doing so, SJPD also employed zero tolerance for criminal behavior.”

During what it said were normal operations, city police units “observed several misdemeanors, felonies, reckless driving incidents, sideshow activity, and other quality of life crimes that required enforcement action in order to keep the peace” over the Cinco de Mayor weekend..

From May 5-7, police statistics included:

Total Calls for Service: 2,642

Total Arrests: 115

Total Vehicle Impounds: 30

Total Citations Issued: 407

Total Reports Taken: 352

Total Firearms seized: 6

“Historically, the Police Department has gotten numerous requests from residents and business owners concerned about unsanctioned gatherings and activities that would occur when people would arrive in San José from outside the city during Cinco de Mayo weekend,” the police reported. “In past years, the Police Department took a reactive approach to gridlock traffic, violent crimes, and vandalism by responding to calls for service and taking enforcement action where appropriate. This approach actually resulted in large numbers of arrests and citations, and did little to alleviate the concerns of residents and business owners.”

Beginning about 20 years ago, city police began a more proactive approach “to reducing gridlock and crime that relied on strategic traffic diversions as a key component. These traffic diversions are only employed when traffic gridlock is starting to occur, and/or when crowds start to become large and unruly enough that they present a public safety issue.”

“In the years since this strategy has been utilized, we have seen a reduction in violent crime and gridlock traffic,” the report concluded.

“San José residents can more easily move about and celebrate traditional Cinco de Mayo events, which is the main purpose of our efforts. In no way is our response to Cinco de Mayo intended or designed to inhibit anyone’s ability to celebrate the holiday. It is simply a proactive approach to increase public safety around an event that has historically drawn large crowds from outside the city, many of whom did not celebrate lawfully.”