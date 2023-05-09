Police Arrest Masseur for Sexual Assault of Client at Palo Alto Spa

Gilroy Police have arrested a massage therapist for sexual assault at a Palo Alto spa.

On April 17 at about 12:50pm, a woman in her 20s came to the Palo Alto Police Department to report that she had been sexually assaulted by her masseur on April 15 at LaBelle Day Spa & Salon at 855 El Camino Real.

Police said their investigation revealed that Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno. 58, had sexually assaulted the victim during a massage appointment. The victim was not injured. Palo Alto police said they are not aware of any additional victim

Detectives submitted the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, which filed one felony count of forcible oral copulation against the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on May 2 for the suspect’s arrest.

Gilroy police officers served the arrest warrant at Moreno’s home on Murray Avenue in Gilroy and took the suspect into custody without incident, and he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.