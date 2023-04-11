City, DA Defer to Feds and the Police Union to Continue Fentanyl Probe

As Homeland Security investigators continue their probe of an international drug smuggling scheme operated out of the office of the San Jose police union, the union announced April 7 that it will conduct its own independent “no-holds-barred” investigation.

The San Jose Police Officers Association announced that it had fired its former executive director, Joanne Segovia, and said it will hire “an independent outside investigator to conduct a comprehensive internal investigation” into Segovia’s actions that led to federal felony drug smuggling charges against her.

One day after the union announcement, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said on Twitter there would be no internal departmental investigation of possible police officer involvement in illegal activities at the 1,100-member union, while stating that his department was ready to fully cooperate with federal authorities, if asked.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan has been silent on whether the city should consider its own investigation of possible involvement by officers in the illegal drug operation. The day of the revelations of alleged fentanyl smuggling at the police union office, Mahan praised federal authorities for “aggressively pursuing the sources of fentanyl coming into our communities and holding drug dealers accountable.”

Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen also will not be looking at any actions by the police union, according to a spokesperson: “This an ongoing federal case.”

The statements by the police union and the police chief followed calls earlier in the week from some community leaders for an independent investigation of the activities of the police union.

The San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP on Wednesday called for “an independent, transparent, and comprehensive investigation” of the city police union “and any public agency named in association with the alleged international network over the course of the federal investigation.”

In the NAACP statement, Rev. Jethroe Moore II said, “The filing of the federal criminal complaint and related federal investigation should trigger immediate concern and reasonable actions in response by our public agencies and elected officials."

The police union initially had said it had completed its own investigation on March 27 and concluded that Segovia had acted alone, while placing her on a paid leave of absence. Then at the end of the week, it said that further investigation prompted its decision to fire its 20-year executive director.

In its April 7 statement, the police union said its investigation will examine “to what extent [Segovia] utilized POA resources and to also investigate POA operations to determine if current internal controls could have identified the alleged behavior.” The union said more details about the investigation would be released “in the coming days.”

Charges against Segovia of smuggling fentanyl in the U.S. from Asian suppliers were announced March 29 by the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Justice Department. The criminal complaint said that over an eight-year period, the 64-year-old San Jose resident bought and distributed illegal opioids from her home and office computers, sometimes even using the police union’s UPS address.

When the charges against the union executive were first revealed,Segovia union president Sean Pritchard, a 28-year San Jose police officer, said he had been assured by federal investigators that Segovia had acted alone, and, based on that, he was confident no other civilian employees or police officers were involved.

“No additional individual at the POA is involved or had prior knowledge of the alleged acts,“ the union said in a statement at the time.

The union also attempted to minimize Segovia’s role as “ simply an officer manager,” although the 20-year employee oversaw a $2.3 million budget and was paid an annual salary of $161,360, according to 2020 tax filings. She reported to the union board of directors, all of them current San Jose police officers.

At the union, in addition to managing membership issues, she handled millions of dollars in deposits to multiple police union political action committees that acted as major power brokers in local politics.

In its announcement, the union said its new investigation “will include, but not be limited to: the collection and expenditure of union dues; political action committee receipts and expenditures; processes, procedures and protocols of POA office operations; supervision of civilian staff; electronic and internet controls; inventory of physical assets; as well as other areas identified by the independent investigator.”

“The abhorrent criminal conduct alleged against Ms. Segovia must be the impetus to ensure our internal controls at the POA are strong and that we enact any changes that could have identified the alleged conduct sooner,” said Pritchard in the statement. “the independent outside investigator will conduct a no-holds-barred examination of our operations and will get the full cooperation from the POA,”

The union this week closed off most pages on its website to the public, limiting them to members only.

In City Hall, Mata explained his inaction by saying he “has not received any request from federal investigators to help in the investigation of actions by the executive director of the Police Officers Association.”

He also said he had not received any information that any employee of the city was suspected of any wrongdoing.

“The recent arrest of a civilian administrative employee of the san Jose Police Officers Association, a union separate from the city of San Jose government, by agents of the Department of Homeland Security has rightfully caused concern from our community that the actions of this one individual may be indicative of illegal activity or complicity by others,” Mata said in a statement.

“As chief of police, the most important thing to me is that members of this community have the highest trust and confidence in the San Jose Police Department. I have never turned away from outside scrutiny of our actions, and I have dealt with instances of misconduct by our own employees firmly and decisively.”

“We have not been asked for assistance but are prepared to assist as needed in their examination of this matter, and to bring those who should be held accountable to justice,” Mata said. “To be clear, I have not received information that any employee, sworn or professional staff, of the San Jose Police Department is suspected of wrongdoing in connection with this investigation.”

“I share the concerns of our community to see this matter fully investigated. I expect that the investigation by the Department of Homeland Security will be thorough, comprehensive, and will provide the community with the information it deserves. I will do everything in my authority to provide that confidence to our community.”