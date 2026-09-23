San Jose Arrest Suspect for Two Murders After He Turns Himself In

Late afternoon on Saturday, a San José Police Department patrol officer was flagged down by a young man who said he had killed someone.

Additional officers responded to the area of Lelong Avenue and Alma Avenue where they found a deceased male victim. The suspect, identified as Marcelino Castro, 28, of San Jose was subsequently taken into custody, police reported on Tuesday..

During the investigation by Homicide Unit Detectives, police said Castro told them about a second homicide that had occurred in the area of Autumn Parkway and Coleman Avenue. When detectives responded to the scene, they located a second deceased person.

Castro was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for two counts of murder.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation.

The case is being investigated as the city's 20th and 21st homicide of 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829, and/or Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.